4 Signs Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer's Marriage Is Done And Dusted
Are Amy Schumer and her hubby Chris Fischer really destined to be added to the list of celeb couples who broke up in 2025? Quite possibly. As you may recall, Schumer married Fischer on February 13, 2018, following a whirlwind months-long romance. "It feels f**king good!" she gushed about married life with Fischer during an interview on the "You Up with Nikki Glaser" podcast when asked about being married (via E!News). "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still like, a novelty," she added.
However, fast-forward to 2025, and Schumer doesn't seem quite as ecstatic about being a wifey. Cue the rampant divorce rumors. From the "I Feel Pretty" star's dramatic weight loss, scrapping her Instagram feed of any photographic evidence of her husband, being spotted without her ring, and even straight up alluding to a divorce on social media, some might argue that she's been breadcrumbing an impending split to her fans for a while now. Let's get into it, shall we?
Is Amy Schumer shredding for the split?
New body, who dis? Amy Schumer first started her weight loss journey back in 2022, when she announced on social media that she had gone under the knife for liposuction. She was adamant, however, that the idea behind her weight loss journey was not about looking a certain way. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. But that's not all. She has also admitted to trying Ozempic before eventually landing on Mounjaro as her preferred weight loss drug of choice. "Mounjaro's been great," she said in an Instagram video in March (via People).
Unfortunately, Schumer's dramatic new weight loss also seems to be taking a toll on her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer. In November, a source who claims to be a close friend of Schumer's told the Daily Mail she is "100 percent" pulling the plug on her marriage, citing her dramatic weight loss as the catalyst. "She got skinny, she is over it," the insider declared. Meanwhile, another source also chalked the couple's marital problems up Schumer's shrinking figure. "There is that classic cliche: When a woman loses weight, her personality changes," the source quipped. "Amy has changed since losing weight, she is much lighter in her spirit, more easy going. I think she wants more out of life."
Amy Schumer wiped Chris Fischer from her Instagram feed along with other old photos
To make matters worse, right about the same time Amy Schumer started feeling herself and her new weight loss drug, Mounjaro, she also cleaned out her Instagram feed, removing all of her old photos, including those of her husband, Chris Fischer. While many considered the move to be purely motivated by vanity, Schumer was adamant that it was not. "I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight, I'm proud of how I've looked always," she penned in part on Instagram (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I have been working to be pain free and I finally am," she explained, noting that her endometriosis, her back pain, and her bout with Cushing syndrome were all better. "But your Instagram is not your identity it's a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it's been fun sharing that," she continued.
A source for the Daily Mail, however, claimed that wasn't exactly the whole story. "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else," the source said. "She's going to file soon, but it's over. Done." Perhaps dropping her husband is also part of her newfound health journey? TBD, we suppose.
Amy Schumer posted photos with no wedding ring
Speaking of Instagram, there was also one more thing noticeably missing from her Instagram account: photos with her wedding ring. After scrubbing her Instagram feed clean, in a since-deleted post, Schumer uploaded a carousel of photos of her — all sans wedding ring. "Back on my staircase bulls*** again ... I actually left my house tonight. Who's proud? I'm feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!" she declared in the caption (via The Hollywood Reporter) while wearing a red strapless mini dress. But that's not all. On November 30, she left her house again — this time for a party. "Trying to go to the party but someone won't go to bed," she wrote while featuring photos of herself posing on the same staircase in a strapless yellow minidress and no wedding ring while her six-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, photobombed her (via Page Six).
Earlier that same month, a source told the Daily Mail that the couple was growing apart and she had grown accustomed to going out alone. "Amy doesn't talk about Chris that much anymore, it's like they are no longer close," the source revealed. "He is never around, and she has not taken him on a red carpet for months." And apparently that goes for her wedding ring, too.
Amy Schumer alluded to the possibility of a split
Divorce speculation between Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer reached a fever pitch on December 1, when Schumer all but confirmed the divorce rumors weren't baloney in a video on Instagram. In the candid post, she left no stone unturned, including her weight loss, wherein she clarified for all the inquiring minds that she had lost 50 pounds — not 30, her husband's autism spectrum diagnosis, and her hope for the future. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she wrote (via Page Six). "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best." Oof. No putting the toothpaste back in the tube on that one.
Schumer first discussed Fischer's autism diagnosis during her 2019 Netflix special. "Once he was diagnosed, all of the reasons that made [it] clear he was on the spectrum were all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him. That's the truth," she said about his late-in-life diagnosis (via USA Today). However, in November, a source told the Daily Mail that Fischer's diagnosis wasn't exactly as rosy as Schumer had made it out to be. "Amy and Chris have been on a routine the last couple years, they have focused more on their child than their relationship and his brutal honesty being autistic is a blessing and a curse for Amy to where she has joked about it on some of her specials but it has also become a minor issue for their relationship," the source divulged.