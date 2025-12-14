4 Signs Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer's Marriage Is Done And Dusted

New body, who dis? Amy Schumer first started her weight loss journey back in 2022, when she announced on social media that she had gone under the knife for liposuction. She was adamant, however, that the idea behind her weight loss journey was not about looking a certain way. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. But that's not all. She has also admitted to trying Ozempic before eventually landing on Mounjaro as her preferred weight loss drug of choice. "Mounjaro's been great," she said in an Instagram video in March (via People).

Unfortunately, Schumer's dramatic new weight loss also seems to be taking a toll on her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer. In November, a source who claims to be a close friend of Schumer's told the Daily Mail she is "100 percent" pulling the plug on her marriage, citing her dramatic weight loss as the catalyst. "She got skinny, she is over it," the insider declared. Meanwhile, another source also chalked the couple's marital problems up Schumer's shrinking figure. "There is that classic cliche: When a woman loses weight, her personality changes," the source quipped. "Amy has changed since losing weight, she is much lighter in her spirit, more easy going. I think she wants more out of life."