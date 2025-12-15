Pam Bondi's Ultra Leggy Look At 2016 Trump Rally Is By Far Her Most Sultry 'Fit

The 2016 Trump rally was far from the only time Pam Bondi showed some skin at a political event. However, not even Bondi's killer legs could save her bad outfit choices. At a March 2016 event, she rocked a baby pink dress (seen above) with an asymmetrical hem that revealed quite a bit of her thighs. She also apparently wore the same nude high-heeled shoes that flattered her legs by making them look endless. However, the cut of the dress was off and did her figure no favors.

The following August, Bondi stepped out for another Trump rally in a short black dress (below) that once again showcased her shapely legs. But they couldn't distract from her unfortunate choice to bear her shoulders in the unflattering cutout piece. She paired the dress with matching stilettos with a strap that ran over and across, creating a look that seemed more fitting for a night out with friends than a high-stakes political event. After all, Donald Trump was less than three months away from winning a historically polarizing election, and he was suited and booted on the day.

Tampa Bay Times/Getty

The U.S. attorney general continued to show off her legs in the years that followed. In 2020, she posted a candid picture on Instagram of herself sitting on the floor with her dog in her lap while wearing a miniskirt. She had her knees bent and slightly apart, showing quite a bit of skin. Bondi seems to be favoring more conservative attire during her tenure in Trump's administration, but her choice of outfits still often misses the mark regardless of how leggy they tend to be.