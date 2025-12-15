Pam Bondi's Ultra Leggy Look At 2016 Trump Rally Is By Far Her Most Sultry 'Fit
Pam Bondi has worn some pretty inappropriate outfits over the years. While Bondi seems unable to stay out of Grandma's closet, she rocks revealing styles now and again too. The ensemble that the future U.S. attorney general chose for a Trump campaign rally in 2016 takes the cake, though. Bondi, then just the Florida attorney general, stepped onto the stage to give a speech in support of the then-Republican candidate in a skintight skirt that easily marked her sexiest ensemble to date. The skirt was navy blue with red and white stripes and featured a high slit on the left side that put her toned quads front and center. Bondi's American flag-themed outfit was completed by a navy, long-sleeved sweater with red cuffs and a white shirt that just peeked out from underneath. She accessorized the look with nude stilettos that further emphasized the musculature of her legs. The skirt and sweater were equally tight, clinging to her voluptuous shape.
Notably, the event took place before Bondi underwent her weight-loss transformation, shedding an estimated 50 pounds after implementing lifestyle changes. But some things never change. Between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and her 2025 nomination to his cabinet, Bondi still embraced her brassy blonde hairstyle. Many people aren't a fan of her hair color, and they aren't afraid to say it either. "That's the hue you get after washing off several times the Orange Flop sweat and spray tan mix from being under Trump," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, dissed in November 2025. Some netizens struggle to separate her appearance from her politics.
Pam Bondi likes to flaunt her legs whenever possible
The 2016 Trump rally was far from the only time Pam Bondi showed some skin at a political event. However, not even Bondi's killer legs could save her bad outfit choices. At a March 2016 event, she rocked a baby pink dress (seen above) with an asymmetrical hem that revealed quite a bit of her thighs. She also apparently wore the same nude high-heeled shoes that flattered her legs by making them look endless. However, the cut of the dress was off and did her figure no favors.
The following August, Bondi stepped out for another Trump rally in a short black dress (below) that once again showcased her shapely legs. But they couldn't distract from her unfortunate choice to bear her shoulders in the unflattering cutout piece. She paired the dress with matching stilettos with a strap that ran over and across, creating a look that seemed more fitting for a night out with friends than a high-stakes political event. After all, Donald Trump was less than three months away from winning a historically polarizing election, and he was suited and booted on the day.
The U.S. attorney general continued to show off her legs in the years that followed. In 2020, she posted a candid picture on Instagram of herself sitting on the floor with her dog in her lap while wearing a miniskirt. She had her knees bent and slightly apart, showing quite a bit of skin. Bondi seems to be favoring more conservative attire during her tenure in Trump's administration, but her choice of outfits still often misses the mark regardless of how leggy they tend to be.