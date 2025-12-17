Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Stephen Miller's Wife Katie

Katie Miller's weird marriage to Stephen Miller has gotten even weirder amid the affair rumors plaguing Katie. Although Katie went viral in 2025 for sharing the NSFW nickname she'd given Stephen, internet rumors claim she's ditched him to give her affection to Elon Musk (who has a history of cheating scandals). Katie and the United States Homeland Security Advisor have been married since 2020, but let the internet tell it, Musk has weaseled his way into their marriage. Unfortunately, Katie's over-complimentary interview with Musk, who she previously worked for outside of the Trump administration, has given conspiracy theorists plenty of ammunition to work with.

In case you missed it, Katie hosted Musk on "The Katie Miller Podcast" in early December, and she spent most of the episode hyping him up. "Everyone always thinks you're a very difficult person to work for," Miller said of her former boss, whom she actually ditched her White House job for. "I think you're very kind." Katie gave exceptional praise to the way Musk runs his Starbase facility, where critical research for his SpaceX company is carried out. "Like Starbase is the most inspirational place you'll ever go to, right?" she continued, adding, "You are a very good employer to work for, and I think people assume you are not."

Since the video was released, social media has blamed Katie's overly chipper demeanor on a scandalous private affair, which hasn't been confirmed by any of the involved parties. Here's what they've been saying.