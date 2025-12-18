Sylvester Stallone's Mar-A-Lago Face Makeover Is Obvious In Side By Side Pics
We may associate the Mar-a-Lago face with Republican women like Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle, but men haven't escaped the beauty trend that has dominated President Donald Trump's inner circle. Notably, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has one of the worst cases of the Mar-a-Lago face out there, but he isn't the only one. Sylvester Stallone's transformation demonstrates that the "Rocky" star has also embraced the trend.
Old photos from Stallone's early career reveal the extent of his facial makeover. Seen on the left in 1979, Stallone's facial features were completely different from what he looks like in 2025, as seen on the right. Of course, 46 years will change a person, sometimes beyond recognition, but we clearly see here the effect of Stallone's rumored cosmetic procedures. His eyebrows look notably higher, featuring a sharp 90-degree angle that wasn't present in his youth. Stallone's lips and cheeks also seem unnaturally taut and smooth, suggesting he may have gotten filler injections.
Other plastic surgeries he may have undergone include a facelift and fat transfers, procedures often associated with the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend. While his transformation predates the current administration, the actor is a fan of the president and runs in his circle. In fact, Stallone nicknamed Trump the "second George Washington," arguing his impact on American history is just as revolutionary (via Variety). Stallone certainly looks right at home at Trump's Mar-a-Lago parties. However, his first facial surgeries have a very different origin.
A birth injury affected Sylvester Stallone's face
Sylvester Stallone became a Hollywood legend despite being self-conscious about his unusual looks. "[I was like] Mr. Potato Head with all the parts in the wrong place. ... I wanted to be anybody but me," he told the Chicago Tribune in 1990. Stallone's droopy eye and distinct speech were a result of a birth injury caused when the doctor severed a nerve on the left side of his face during a forceps delivery. In preparation to star in "Rocky," Stallone underwent a minor surgery to correct some of the aesthetic damage.
He denied at the time that he had a facelift. "People see this scar and think I've had a face-lift," he told People in 1992, referring to a scar behind his ear. "What they don't notice is that I don't have a scar over here by my right ear. What do they think? That I could only afford to have half of it done?" But he also noted that he had nothing against plastic surgery. "Why not do it?" he said. "You have body work done on your car."
Much later, Stallone also opened up about undergoing seven surgeries to fix damage to his back caused while filming the first "Expendables" movie in 2009. "I never recovered from ['The Expendables']. After that film, it was never physically the same. So I warn people, 'Don't do your own stunts,'" he said on "The Family Stallone" (via People). He has been much less forthcoming about his rumored cosmetic procedures.