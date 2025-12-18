Sylvester Stallone's Mar-A-Lago Face Makeover Is Obvious In Side By Side Pics

Sylvester Stallone became a Hollywood legend despite being self-conscious about his unusual looks. "[I was like] Mr. Potato Head with all the parts in the wrong place. ... I wanted to be anybody but me," he told the Chicago Tribune in 1990. Stallone's droopy eye and distinct speech were a result of a birth injury caused when the doctor severed a nerve on the left side of his face during a forceps delivery. In preparation to star in "Rocky," Stallone underwent a minor surgery to correct some of the aesthetic damage.

He denied at the time that he had a facelift. "People see this scar and think I've had a face-lift," he told People in 1992, referring to a scar behind his ear. "What they don't notice is that I don't have a scar over here by my right ear. What do they think? That I could only afford to have half of it done?" But he also noted that he had nothing against plastic surgery. "Why not do it?" he said. "You have body work done on your car."

Much later, Stallone also opened up about undergoing seven surgeries to fix damage to his back caused while filming the first "Expendables" movie in 2009. "I never recovered from ['The Expendables']. After that film, it was never physically the same. So I warn people, 'Don't do your own stunts,'" he said on "The Family Stallone" (via People). He has been much less forthcoming about his rumored cosmetic procedures.