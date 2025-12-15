Usha Vance Alludes To The Erika Kirk Affair Rumors (& If JD Is In The Dog House)

The status of JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage was on everyone's lips after he shared a prolonged hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in October. Since then, multiple rumors have sprung up that the second couple's marriage was on the rocks. In a misguided attempt to thwart the rumor mill, Kirk offered an explanation about the hug that backfired. "Whoever is hating on hugging needs a hug themselves," she told Megyn Kelly in November. "My love language is touch, if you will," Kirk said, while adding that JD had touching words for her at the Turning Point USA event where the hug took place.

Weeks later, Usha addressed the gossip that she and JD were on the outs. "I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything," the second lady told USA Today on December 13, while not directly referencing the Kirk hug scandal. In fact, Usha said that she and the vice president "do find it kind of funny" to see reports circulating that they are headed for divorce.

On the heels of the prolonged hug going viral, Usha was spotted without her wedding ring while attending an event at a military base with Melania Trump. Plenty of people thought this was a premeditated move by the second lady and that her husband was in the dog house. However, Usha shot that down and explained why she was ringless. "Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it," she told USA Today. JD has also spoken to the press about the circling rumors.