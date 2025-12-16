Jarring Footage Shows Donald Trump's Limp Combover Holding On For Dear Life
Donald Trump has shown us time and again that he has zero qualms about piling on the bronzer, but might we suggest shifting focus to another cosmetic? That'd be some strong-hold hairspray. Unless, of course, the president wanted to be pictured at the Army-Navy game with his combover standing up like a cartoon villain's hair.
ICYMI, Trump's 'do at the Army-Navy game became the butt of social media jokes when a video of him at the event began doing the rounds. Of course, no one is immune to a bad hair day, especially in windy conditions, but what made the president's hair look so bizarre is that it just didn't seem to move. On the contrary, it resembled a chunk of reinforced cotton candy that had somehow been stuck to his forehead and remained stiffly in the air. On second thoughts, perhaps he did use strong-hold hairspray (but not the kind that tames flyaways).
We'd like to give the former reality star the benefit of the doubt and say it might have been windy. After all, everyone around him was wearing hats, so perhaps their toupees were hanging on for dear life just as much as his was. However, a closer look at the few people whose hair wasn't entirely covered showed that theirs was just fine. That's not to imply that the bizarre lewk was intentional, or anything. That said, we also wouldn't rule out the possibility that Trump's attempts at hiding his bald spot have reached new, ahem, heights. Either way, there's no question his combover did him dirty.
Social media is having a field day with Trump's hair
Unfortunately for Donald Trump, the internet noticed his chunk o' wisp — and many were quick to poke fun at just how ridiculous it looked. "The comboverlord," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. "The ferret is in rebellion," chimed another.
Others were quick to point out that there were a number of headwear options that would have allowed the president to cover up his unfortunate sitch. For one, there was the cowboy hat he'd been gifted by the 1980 Winter Olympics U.S. men's ice hockey team. "Should have kept that cowboy hat on," one quipped. Of course, the cowboy hat is just one of many accessories the president has in his closet, so others still noted that it was surprising he hadn't used the opportunity to display more of his merch. "That's always the risk when he doesn't wear that stupid red hat," a critic penned.
Now, there may be some who'd argue that Trump wearing one of his MAGA hats would have been inappropriate at the Army-Navy game, but it bears mentioning that it hasn't stopped him in the past. Case in point: the time he wore one in the Situation Room. It's obvious the president is committed to hiding his thinning hair with hats, no matter the setting, so once again, we're scratching our heads over his decision. Who knows? Maybe he's trying to debut a new item for his product line. Voluminous toupees, coming 2026. Insert rousing music.