Jarring Footage Shows Donald Trump's Limp Combover Holding On For Dear Life

Donald Trump has shown us time and again that he has zero qualms about piling on the bronzer, but might we suggest shifting focus to another cosmetic? That'd be some strong-hold hairspray. Unless, of course, the president wanted to be pictured at the Army-Navy game with his combover standing up like a cartoon villain's hair.

ICYMI, Trump's 'do at the Army-Navy game became the butt of social media jokes when a video of him at the event began doing the rounds. Of course, no one is immune to a bad hair day, especially in windy conditions, but what made the president's hair look so bizarre is that it just didn't seem to move. On the contrary, it resembled a chunk of reinforced cotton candy that had somehow been stuck to his forehead and remained stiffly in the air. On second thoughts, perhaps he did use strong-hold hairspray (but not the kind that tames flyaways).

We'd like to give the former reality star the benefit of the doubt and say it might have been windy. After all, everyone around him was wearing hats, so perhaps their toupees were hanging on for dear life just as much as his was. However, a closer look at the few people whose hair wasn't entirely covered showed that theirs was just fine. That's not to imply that the bizarre lewk was intentional, or anything. That said, we also wouldn't rule out the possibility that Trump's attempts at hiding his bald spot have reached new, ahem, heights. Either way, there's no question his combover did him dirty.