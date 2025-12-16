Karoline Leavitt's Icy Brawls With Kaitlan Collins Get Brutally Mocked By SNL

Karoline Leavitt's mean girl vibes toward Kaitlan Collins were a major talking point for much of 2025, so it was only a matter of time before "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the press secretary for it. Ironically, though, Ashley Padilla's brutal portrayal of Leavitt kind of made her seem nicer.

Leavitt and Collins' feud was included in a mid-November cold open for "SNL," Padilla and Chloe Fineman styled the same way they'd been for the former's very first press briefing (you may recall Leavitt's frumpy purple 'fit). "I'll open the floor to questions, starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN, whom I openly hate," Padilla said, grinning. Fineman-as-Collins responded by asking a question about the Epstein Files, prompting a zinger from Padilla-as-Leavitt. "You know you suck, right?" she asked, screwing up her face sarcastically and nodding like a bobblehead. Fineman pushed to ask if Donald Trump's links to the convicted pedophile were being looked into. Enter a rebuttal that didn't sound too far off from something Leavitt would say. "The only thing these emails prove is that President Trump did nothing wrong! If anything, his crime was loving too much! And possibly too young. Now, let's get a relevant question, Fox News," Padilla said.

Trump takes some press questions aboard Air Force One pic.twitter.com/LsCbDqTfD2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2025

At least at the time of this writing, Leavitt has not responded to the "SNL" portrayal of her. Collins, on the other hand, has long made it clear she's a fan of the show. In fact, some may recall her quipping on "The Bulwark" that she'd loved Fineman's portrayal of her the year prior, and that she had "no notes." Collins also attended an "SNL" taping in 2024 and posed with Fineman post-show. Somehow, we doubt Leavitt has any plans to one-up her sparring partner in that department.