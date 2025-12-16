Karoline Leavitt's Icy Brawls With Kaitlan Collins Get Brutally Mocked By SNL
Karoline Leavitt's mean girl vibes toward Kaitlan Collins were a major talking point for much of 2025, so it was only a matter of time before "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the press secretary for it. Ironically, though, Ashley Padilla's brutal portrayal of Leavitt kind of made her seem nicer.
Leavitt and Collins' feud was included in a mid-November cold open for "SNL," Padilla and Chloe Fineman styled the same way they'd been for the former's very first press briefing (you may recall Leavitt's frumpy purple 'fit). "I'll open the floor to questions, starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN, whom I openly hate," Padilla said, grinning. Fineman-as-Collins responded by asking a question about the Epstein Files, prompting a zinger from Padilla-as-Leavitt. "You know you suck, right?" she asked, screwing up her face sarcastically and nodding like a bobblehead. Fineman pushed to ask if Donald Trump's links to the convicted pedophile were being looked into. Enter a rebuttal that didn't sound too far off from something Leavitt would say. "The only thing these emails prove is that President Trump did nothing wrong! If anything, his crime was loving too much! And possibly too young. Now, let's get a relevant question, Fox News," Padilla said.
At least at the time of this writing, Leavitt has not responded to the "SNL" portrayal of her. Collins, on the other hand, has long made it clear she's a fan of the show. In fact, some may recall her quipping on "The Bulwark" that she'd loved Fineman's portrayal of her the year prior, and that she had "no notes." Collins also attended an "SNL" taping in 2024 and posed with Fineman post-show. Somehow, we doubt Leavitt has any plans to one-up her sparring partner in that department.
Some thought Karoline Leavitt got off easy on 'SNL'
We're not anticipating Karoline Leavitt making an audience appearance at "Saturday Night Live" (not without a cease-and-desist letter, anyway), but we kind of think she owes the show some thanks. After all, as we said, the sketch of her snapping at Kaitlan Collins actually made her seem a lot less Regina George-coded than she is in real life — and we aren't the only ones.
"Her portrayal of Karoline was WAY too nice. Karoline is the most snarky, condescending, self-important mouthpiece. Character portrayal needs about 99% more meanness," wrote one YouTube commenter. Another concurred, commenting, "Karoline Leavitt is way more wound up than that ... this is the nicest version of her ever."
Of course, a month after Leavitt and Collins' beef was first spoofed, the press secretary was portrayed on "SNL" again in mid-December 2025, in a sketch that took place on Air Force One. That particular sketch included references to Donald Trump's gross obsession with Leavitt and her lips, with the camera panning to Ashley Padilla's mouth as she giggled. "SNL" Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson also snapped at Padilla-as-Collins just moments after gushing about the respect he had for women. "Yes, you have a question, you nasty, horrible witch," he said. Something tells us IRL Collins got a chuckle out of that one.