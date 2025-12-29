Texas Locals Can't Stand Chip And Joanna Gaines & It's So Obvious

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have changed how Americans see Waco, Texas. Before they turned the modern farmhouse into all the rage through the wildly popular "Fixer Upper," the Central Texas city was best known as the stage for the tragic 1993 standoff between FBI agents and cult leader David Koresh that left nearly 80 dead, including him and his wife, Rachel. But this doesn't mean every Wacoan loves the Gaineses. In fact, Chip and Joanna have landed in their neighbors' bad books more than once.

When Joanna started her home reno business, she made the cardinal mistake of picking a school bus yellow to paint the exterior of their home. No one was happy with the decision, as she discovered when she parked in front of the property after the deed was done. "All the neighbors were looking at me going," she said, shaking her head in a 2016 Facebook livestream (via The List). Chip, being Chip, didn't miss the opportunity to tease his wife about her fail. "They really wanted to kick her out of the homeowners association," he quipped.

But that wasn't the only such incident. In early 2005, Chip even spent some time in jail thanks to a neighbor's wrath. Angry at the Gaineses for allowing their three dogs to roam free, the neighbor repeatedly called animal control. The hefty fines piled up. "I absolutely refused to pay out of some misguided form of principle," Chip wrote in "The Magnolia Story" (via Radar). He learned his lesson, though. "Guess what? When you don't pay your fines, eventually the police come looking for you." Chip and Joanna's issues go beyond their neighborhood, though.