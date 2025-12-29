When viewed through the lens of pop culture, the 1970s was a decade of enormous change and transformation. In film, the success of low-budget 1969 counterculture classic "Easy Rider" opened the floodgates for a tsunami of small independent films that shattered the studio system that controlled Hollywood with an iron fist. When it came to television, the bland banality that characterized TV was blown to smithereens by Norman Lear's "All in the Family," which pushed beyond boundaries that had existed for decades, paving the way for the even-more-revolutionary "Saturday Night Live."

Music likewise experienced a renaissance, as the docuseries, "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," made clear. That single year produced an extraordinary amount of music, spanning various genres, that has remained embedded in the fabric of society more than 50 years later. Beyond 1971, the decade brought iconic albums from The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, and many more unique artists, while sowing the seeds for disco, punk, and the new wave synth pop of the 1980s.

It's fair to say that much of that change was driven by political and social factors, ranging from the Vietnam War grinding to an inevitable failure and President Richard Nixon resigning in disgrace in the wake of the Watergate scandal. In the midst of all this tumult, some of our most famous and beloved celebrities also evolved in unexpected ways during the decade. From TV stars, to rock stars, to movie stars and beyond, keep reading for a look back at the celebrity transformations that took the 1970s by storm.