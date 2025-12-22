How The Scandalous History Of Studio 54 Rocked The 70s

For the non-celebrities who waited outside in the slim hope that they'd be chosen to enter the glamorous world of Studio 54, whether or not that dream came true rested in the hands of two men: Marc Benecke and Bobby Sheridan, the club's doormen. They had the responsibility for ensuring the club had the right mix of partygoers, balancing out the celebs with quirky originals.

Interviewed for The Cut, Sheridan recalled the time that three well-to-do couples begged to be let in, annoyed when he turned down their attempts to bribe him with cash. While they argued with him, a regular named Rollerena — a roller-staking dude wearing a tiara — glided in, with occasionally shady rocker Rod Stewart strolling in behind him. "I said, 'Hi, Rod,' and he walked in," Sheridan remembered. "Those people just looked at me and turned and walked away."

During that time, dressing like John Travolta, one of the '70s biggest heartthrobs, in "Saturday Night Fever" was all the rage. However, if Sheridan saw anybody in that attire, they became an instant addition to his do-not-enter list. That came back to bite him when a guy with a shag haircut, bell-bottoms, and loads of gold chains walked up to the entrance — fitting all Sheridan's requirements to be ignored. "So this guy's standing out there for probably half an hour, [owner] Steve [Rubell] comes out and he looked at me and he said, 'I think that might be one of the Bee Gees,'" he continued. As it turned out, Rubell was correct. "I kept Barry Gibb waiting for half an hour," Sheridan recalled.