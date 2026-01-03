Everything Erika Kirk Has Done To Her Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Erika Kirk is a former beauty queen who first made a name for herself on the pageant circuit before rising to fame after the death of her husband, prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk. Over time, Erika has undergone quite the transformation, thanks in no small part to what some observers believe may be cosmetic intervention. Erika has refrained from commenting on speculation concerning her appearance; however, there's no denying she's fallen victim to the dreaded "Mar-A-Lago face" trend, alongside such MAGA celebrities as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

A plastic surgeon who analyzed past and current photos of Erika for our sister site Glam explained which procedures, if any, the Turning Point USA CEO might have had. While Erika has clearly evolved over the years, plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger said the changes in her face appear to be from minimal enhancements rather than extreme plastic surgery. Looking at throwback pics, he noticed more fullness in the middle of Erika's face, mainly in her cheeks and under-eye area, which suggests that she has likely had some filler. He added that her lips also show indications of filler usage, as they "look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s." He also noted possible signs of Botox.

Moreover, Dr. Weniger suspected Erika may have undergone a nose enhancement as well as eyelid surgery, "but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty." His analysis is at least consistent with aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Saman Zeesha's observations of Erika during the Ole Miss Turning Point event in October 2025. Dr. Zeesha surmised that Erika may have gotten a little too much Botox on her upper face due to the lack of facial expression and movement, according to their Instagram reel, writing, "This is what people fear Botox will do [to] their brows."