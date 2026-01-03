Everything Erika Kirk Has Done To Her Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Erika Kirk is a former beauty queen who first made a name for herself on the pageant circuit before rising to fame after the death of her husband, prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk. Over time, Erika has undergone quite the transformation, thanks in no small part to what some observers believe may be cosmetic intervention. Erika has refrained from commenting on speculation concerning her appearance; however, there's no denying she's fallen victim to the dreaded "Mar-A-Lago face" trend, alongside such MAGA celebrities as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
A plastic surgeon who analyzed past and current photos of Erika for our sister site Glam explained which procedures, if any, the Turning Point USA CEO might have had. While Erika has clearly evolved over the years, plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger said the changes in her face appear to be from minimal enhancements rather than extreme plastic surgery. Looking at throwback pics, he noticed more fullness in the middle of Erika's face, mainly in her cheeks and under-eye area, which suggests that she has likely had some filler. He added that her lips also show indications of filler usage, as they "look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s." He also noted possible signs of Botox.
Moreover, Dr. Weniger suspected Erika may have undergone a nose enhancement as well as eyelid surgery, "but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty." His analysis is at least consistent with aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Saman Zeesha's observations of Erika during the Ole Miss Turning Point event in October 2025. Dr. Zeesha surmised that Erika may have gotten a little too much Botox on her upper face due to the lack of facial expression and movement, according to their Instagram reel, writing, "This is what people fear Botox will do [to] their brows."
Some notes for Erika Kirk, according to a plastic surgeon
In the aforementioned Glam article, Dr. Frederick Weniger shared his tips for how Erika Kirk could approach cosmetic enhancements to avoid the worst aspects of so-called "Mar-A-Lago face" aesthetics. The conservative podcaster is better off preserving her natural beauty rather than going for big changes as she ages, according to the board-certified surgeon. She could still opt for her regular Botox and fillers, of course, so long as she knows when to stop (which is where her peers usually go wrong).
"Light Botox can help her keep her forehead and eye area smooth without taking away expression," Dr. Weniger noted. "Any filler she uses down the road should be placed very sparingly, mainly to keep the cheeks supported and soften the under-eye area if it ever starts to hollow." Rather than relying solely on fillers, Dr. Weniger suggested trying less invasive procedures such as IPL or radiofrequency microneedling, which have been proven to be pretty safe and effective for improving imperfections and overall skin tone.
The surgeon added that an eyelid procedure could be useful in the near future if the skin around her eyes starts to sag or feel heavy. Lastly, he recommended sticking to in-office procedures rather than actual surgery to treat her lower face, as well. Nonetheless, if her skin begins to sag and she develops jowls in her 50s and would like to combat gravity, Dr. Weniger said that Erika could consider getting a minor facelift to intervene and maintain a smooth jawline. For now, at least, there's no need for anything other than basic, simple upkeep (and maybe less makeup).