Michelle Obama Dons Her Spiciest Dress Of 2025 After Year Of Divorce Rumors

January 2026 will mark one year since divorce rumors started to plague Michelle and Barack Obama, but that hasn't seemed to impact the former first lady's style. In fact, she actually commemorated Christmas 2025 with one of her spiciest looks of all time. Although Michelle Obama has been known to experiment with semi-spicy looks since Barack left the White House, such as her flirty off-the-shoulder shirt in June, her Christmas frock takes the cake.

In the photo below, the Harvard Law School graduate donned a form-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline and a peek-a-boo cutout. The revealing number was courtesy of the late Alexander McQueen, who debuted the look in the spring of 2005. Adorned with intricate beading, the ornate dress showed off the former first lady's stunning figure, further cementing her status as a fashionista (as if she needed any help). Michelle's husband was also featured in the Christmas-themed photo, although his outfit wasn't nearly as remarkable. That being said, his smiling presence certainly dissuaded the rumor mill from any further churning.

Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year. pic.twitter.com/rYA3sORr3A — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 25, 2025

Michelle's post arrived the day before comic Kumail Nanjiani addressed rumors that he was the former first lady's secret lover while appearing on the "So True With Caleb Hearon" podcast. "There was a rumor going around last year that I was having an affair with Michelle," he shared during the clip (via E!Newhass). While Nanjiani joked that the rumors "excited" him, he also admitted that he'd never even met her. So far, Michelle has yet to comment on that specific rumor, though she has broached the subject of divorce.