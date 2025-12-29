Michelle Obama Dons Her Spiciest Dress Of 2025 After Year Of Divorce Rumors
January 2026 will mark one year since divorce rumors started to plague Michelle and Barack Obama, but that hasn't seemed to impact the former first lady's style. In fact, she actually commemorated Christmas 2025 with one of her spiciest looks of all time. Although Michelle Obama has been known to experiment with semi-spicy looks since Barack left the White House, such as her flirty off-the-shoulder shirt in June, her Christmas frock takes the cake.
In the photo below, the Harvard Law School graduate donned a form-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline and a peek-a-boo cutout. The revealing number was courtesy of the late Alexander McQueen, who debuted the look in the spring of 2005. Adorned with intricate beading, the ornate dress showed off the former first lady's stunning figure, further cementing her status as a fashionista (as if she needed any help). Michelle's husband was also featured in the Christmas-themed photo, although his outfit wasn't nearly as remarkable. That being said, his smiling presence certainly dissuaded the rumor mill from any further churning.
Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year. pic.twitter.com/rYA3sORr3A
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 25, 2025
Michelle's post arrived the day before comic Kumail Nanjiani addressed rumors that he was the former first lady's secret lover while appearing on the "So True With Caleb Hearon" podcast. "There was a rumor going around last year that I was having an affair with Michelle," he shared during the clip (via E!Newhass). While Nanjiani joked that the rumors "excited" him, he also admitted that he'd never even met her. So far, Michelle has yet to comment on that specific rumor, though she has broached the subject of divorce.
Michelle Obama has never thought about leaving Barack
Michelle Obama has already addressed the rumors that she and Barack Obama are on the brink of divorce. Michelle first subtly shut down divorce rumors in March 2025 when she flashed her wedding ring on Instagram, then went further in April while appearing on actor Sophia Bush's podcast. Discussing the reaction to her decision to skip high-profile political events (such as Trump's inauguration) with her husband, Michelle said it was because of personal fulfillment, not marital distress. "They couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," she told Bush (via E! News). "This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?"
A few months later, Michelle brought Barack onto her own podcast, hosted alongside her brother, Craig, to further shut down the divorce rumors. After Michelle introduced him onto the show, Barack made light of the divorce narrative, saying, "She took me back ... It was touch and go for a while." Michelle also asserted that, despite the rumors about their relationship, divorce has never been an option in her mind. "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man, and we've had some really hard times," she said during the episode. "But we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to." Of course, the haters didn't hear that.