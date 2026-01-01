Kaitlan Collins Cozies Up To Mystery Man Over Holiday Break From CNN

So, is Kaitlan Collins in a relationship? As the clock strikes 12 on a new year, the question remains unanswered. However, it's clear that the CNN alum has known Sean Francis for at least a few years, if not more. Francis was one of several people who posed with Collins on the red carpet ahead of The Kennedy Center Honors in 2023. Both included photos of their encounter inside their respective photo dumps. Collins, for her part, included a rather dapper professional shot of her and Francis posing together with their hands around each other's waists on her Instagram. On his Instagram, Francis posted a wider shot of them from a different angle, which also included a peek at the photographers.

At the very least, the CNN anchor is obviously a friend of Francis. Without confirmation, though, Will Douglas remains the only verified ex of Collins, who's never really flaunted her romantic life. While they publicly dated early on during Collins' career, it's been several years since they were romantically linked.

If Collins is still single, then that only gives her more time to spar with President Trump, who regularly taunts her when she questions the truth of his statements. Their latest confrontation came in early December, before she took off for Christmas. "Caitlin Collins of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," Trump wrote on Truth Social on December 7. "I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level." Whoever Collins ends up dating, here's hoping they have a better relationship than she and Trump.