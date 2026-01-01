Kaitlan Collins Cozies Up To Mystery Man Over Holiday Break From CNN
Is Kaitlan Collins single and ready to mingle? While it's unknown whether Collins is in a relationship, she is certainly entertaining male company. As Collins continued to enjoy her Christmas break from being CNN's Chief White House Correspondent, she made time to invest in her social life. On December 31, Collins took to her Instagram stories to repost a photo of herself and a mystery man posing happily in what appears to be a bar. It's unclear exactly where they were or what the occasion was for, but as you can clearly see from their smiling faces, they were happy to be in each other's company. The Instagram story has since become unavailable, but screenshots have immortalized the image.
The shot of Collins and the stranger was actually posted by the man in question. According to his Instagram account, @musingmymind, his name is Sean Francis. While his photo with Collins may be the most newsworthy shot, it was only one of well over a dozen images in an Instagram carousel depicting Francis enjoying various outings. There were several shots of him attending weddings, lounging by the pool, enjoying drinks with friends, and even a shot of him reading a book on his balcony at sunset. Of course, posing for a photo doesn't mean that Collins and Francis are necessarily dating or romantic. However, they have been in each other's orbit for some time.
Katilan Collins took her mystery guy to the Kennedy Center
So, is Kaitlan Collins in a relationship? As the clock strikes 12 on a new year, the question remains unanswered. However, it's clear that the CNN alum has known Sean Francis for at least a few years, if not more. Francis was one of several people who posed with Collins on the red carpet ahead of The Kennedy Center Honors in 2023. Both included photos of their encounter inside their respective photo dumps. Collins, for her part, included a rather dapper professional shot of her and Francis posing together with their hands around each other's waists on her Instagram. On his Instagram, Francis posted a wider shot of them from a different angle, which also included a peek at the photographers.
At the very least, the CNN anchor is obviously a friend of Francis. Without confirmation, though, Will Douglas remains the only verified ex of Collins, who's never really flaunted her romantic life. While they publicly dated early on during Collins' career, it's been several years since they were romantically linked.
If Collins is still single, then that only gives her more time to spar with President Trump, who regularly taunts her when she questions the truth of his statements. Their latest confrontation came in early December, before she took off for Christmas. "Caitlin Collins of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," Trump wrote on Truth Social on December 7. "I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level." Whoever Collins ends up dating, here's hoping they have a better relationship than she and Trump.