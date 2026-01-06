All Of The Times Donald Trump Was Booed In Public

Donald Trump has been one of the most polarizing and divisive political figures in U.S. history, and his many critics have made sure he knows this through endless articles, social media posts, protests, and, yes, boos. However, one wonders how often Trump even realizes he's being criticized. When a narcissist is booed, do they really hear cheers?

Journalist Randall Lane once recounted a moment when Trump was bombarded by boos from fellow New Yorkers in September 2015. Writing for Forbes, Lane recalled, "I heard and almost felt the rumble: jeers, whistles, boos, anger, all in our direction. So how did this Manhattan prince react to the Bronx cheer? I figured the candidate, like most politicians, would laugh, take his lumps and glibly shrug it off." Instead, Lane was astounded by Trump's response: "Ninety percent positive," Trump told Lane, oblivious to the thundering negativity.

While this anecdote illustrates the subjectivity of perception, it's also a reminder that someone like Trump may never be swayed or influenced by public opinion. Thus, perhaps the cacophony of boos Trump is often subjected to is less a form of feedback and more like the emotional, impotent cries of a powerless populace who just want to be heard, even if they'll never be listened to. We've documented their loudest moments.