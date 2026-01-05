The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4 had the critics out in full force — fashion critics, that is. This year, the annual awards event that serves as an unofficial kickoff for awards season opted for a chic black carpet, rather than a traditional red one. Now, in hindsight, that one seemingly trivial decision may have proved to be a less elegant and more foreboding and ominous sign for all of the fashion disasters that would inevitably trample across it. And we're not just talking about comedian and reigning worst-dressed guest Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs' hilarious, albeit painful, re-enactment of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's matching monochromatic moment in a repulsive shade of vomit-inducing orange, à la the Los Angeles premiere of "Marty Supreme" in December 2025. (Now you know why Stalter has garnered spots on other worst-dressed lists, including the 2025 Emmys and the 2025 VMAs.)

Sadly, when the 2026 Critics Choice Awards honorees and attendees weren't halfheartedly serving up abysmal, unmemorable, yawn-inducing, poor excuses for a look, they were delivering out-of-season vibes and downright offending all five of our senses — much like the time Sarah Huckabee Sanders murdered our eyeballs in a neon dress that even the camera couldn't handle. Don't say we didn't warn you!