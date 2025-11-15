Sarah Huckabee Sanders Murdered Our Eyeballs In Neon Dress Even The Camera Couldn't Handle
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed her style game since becoming the 47th Governor of Arkansas. However, she often manages to miss the mark, as with the attire she wore to visit an arms manufacturer in August 2025. Sanders looked like she'd stepped off an '80s Richard Simmons workout video set, clad in a bright pink neon dress that left us frantically hunting for our sunglasses. "Wonderful to visit @RAFAELdefense who is building Israel's Iron Dome in Arkansas and has helped save thousands of lives. Arkansas is a leader in aerospace and defense, and is a perfect fit to help build @realDonaldTrump's Golden Dome too!" Sanders captioned pics of herself standing out like a lurid sore thumb between a bunch of men in drab duds.
Social media fashion police pundits were quick to weigh in with their (often brutal) clothing critiques. "Beautiful dress... another Tuesday Thrift store 2 for 1 yellow tag special?" one sniped on X, formerly Twitter. "Don't wear bright pink wear professional clothing and hair," another opined, advice that clearly falls on MAGA women's deaf ears, given Karoline Leavitt's White House Barbie mutation.
Sanders' recent weight loss transformation has been startling, to say the least. She went from stout to svelte in the blink of an eye. However, unfortunately, her fashion sense is still lagging way behind. Countless times, Sanders' attempts to flaunt her new slim figure have backfired. Like, massively. Majorly. Bigly. Case in point? The awful leather sack-like outfit that Sanders wore in April to CPAC 2025.
Sanders is coming for your sugar
During her time as White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was praised for her "relatable style." In July 2017, The Hollywood Reporter lauded her affordable clothing and curvy figure, calling her the antithesis of the stereotypical Mar-a-Lago woman, such as Ivana Trump and Kellyanne Conway.
Well, that's certainly changed. After dropping serious pounds and splashing out on a new wardrobe that rivals even that of Kimberly Guilfoyle in the tasteless outfits stakes, Sanders fits right in with all of MAGA's other leading luminary ladies now, for better or for worse. And, also like many of them, she's suddenly found herself subject to surgery and syringe speculation. Sanders' weight loss transformation at the 2024 RNC sparked Ozempic rumors, which was hardly surprising, given the suspiciously short time frame that it took to achieve.
However, Sanders, who was dubbed "liar in chief" for her tendency to play fast and loose with the truth, has kept quiet on the mechanics of her sudden slimdown. Still, befitting RFK Jr.'s vow to "make America healthy again," she's determined that others follow in her fat-burning, wholesome-living footsteps and waged a war against sugary snacks and desserts — for poor folks, at least. "America is facing a chronic disease epidemic. That's why I submitted a waiver to ban soft drinks and candy from Arkansas' food stamp program," she captioned a video on Facebook in April 2025, claiming it could "prevent obesity in 141,000 kids and type 2 diabetes in 240,000 adults."