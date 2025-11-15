Sarah Huckabee Sanders Murdered Our Eyeballs In Neon Dress Even The Camera Couldn't Handle

During her time as White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was praised for her "relatable style." In July 2017, The Hollywood Reporter lauded her affordable clothing and curvy figure, calling her the antithesis of the stereotypical Mar-a-Lago woman, such as Ivana Trump and Kellyanne Conway. ​

Well, that's certainly changed. After dropping serious pounds and splashing out on a new wardrobe that rivals even that of Kimberly Guilfoyle in the tasteless outfits stakes, Sanders fits right in with all of MAGA's other leading luminary ladies now, for better or for worse. And, also like many of them, she's suddenly found herself subject to surgery and syringe speculation.​ Sanders' weight loss transformation at the 2024 RNC sparked Ozempic rumors, which was hardly surprising, given the suspiciously short time frame that it took to achieve.

However, Sanders, who was dubbed "liar in chief" for her tendency to play fast and loose with the truth, has kept quiet on the mechanics of her sudden slimdown. Still, befitting RFK Jr.'s vow to "make America healthy again," she's determined that others follow in her fat-burning, wholesome-living footsteps and waged a war against sugary snacks and desserts — for poor folks, at least. "America is facing a chronic disease epidemic. That's why I submitted a waiver to ban soft drinks and candy from Arkansas' food stamp program," she captioned a video on Facebook in April 2025, claiming it could "prevent obesity in 141,000 kids and type 2 diabetes in 240,000 adults."