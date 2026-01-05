Elon Musk Does Melania Trump Dirty & Exposes Her Chunky Hair Highlights

It appears that Elon Musk's ploy to get back together with Donald Trump worked. On January 4, Musk uploaded a photo of himself sitting down and having a meal with Donald and Melania Trump to X, formerly Twitter. The trio had velvet ropes around their table as they enjoyed their meal. Musk was seen sitting beside the president, and the tech billionaire pressed his fingers together to make a hand pyramid, striking a villainous pose as he listened to Donald. "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!" Musk tweeted alongside the picture.

Melania, meanwhile, was captured from an unflattering angle. She was photographed with her back to the camera, a position that showcased how wildly uneven her hair highlights were. The first lady's hair was blonde on the sides, but there was a large dark patch around the crown and back of her head. As many know, Melania has had a stunning hair transformation from her natural brunette locks to a stark blonde look, but she must not have had it styled that recently, since the chunky blending of colors was on full display in the snap Musk posted.

Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

Those highlights wound up being a lowlight for FLOTUS as they stood out to people on X who wound up mercilessly roasting her. "Melania has way too much money for her hair to be looking like that. No blending?" one person wrote while retweeting Musk. "Whoever's in charge of Melania's hair should be fired," another tweeted. The photo of the Tesla CEO and the first couple was posted by multiple accounts, and many users noticed the hair coloring catastrophe. "That skunk stripe in Melania's hair is so on point," a person replied. Unfortunately for Melania, that was not her first hair disaster.