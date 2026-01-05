Elon Musk Does Melania Trump Dirty & Exposes Her Chunky Hair Highlights
It appears that Elon Musk's ploy to get back together with Donald Trump worked. On January 4, Musk uploaded a photo of himself sitting down and having a meal with Donald and Melania Trump to X, formerly Twitter. The trio had velvet ropes around their table as they enjoyed their meal. Musk was seen sitting beside the president, and the tech billionaire pressed his fingers together to make a hand pyramid, striking a villainous pose as he listened to Donald. "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!" Musk tweeted alongside the picture.
Melania, meanwhile, was captured from an unflattering angle. She was photographed with her back to the camera, a position that showcased how wildly uneven her hair highlights were. The first lady's hair was blonde on the sides, but there was a large dark patch around the crown and back of her head. As many know, Melania has had a stunning hair transformation from her natural brunette locks to a stark blonde look, but she must not have had it styled that recently, since the chunky blending of colors was on full display in the snap Musk posted.
Those highlights wound up being a lowlight for FLOTUS as they stood out to people on X who wound up mercilessly roasting her. "Melania has way too much money for her hair to be looking like that. No blending?" one person wrote while retweeting Musk. "Whoever's in charge of Melania's hair should be fired," another tweeted. The photo of the Tesla CEO and the first couple was posted by multiple accounts, and many users noticed the hair coloring catastrophe. "That skunk stripe in Melania's hair is so on point," a person replied. Unfortunately for Melania, that was not her first hair disaster.
Melania Trump uses lavish hairstyling to hide her forehead
In June 2025, Melania Trump had an unflattering hair fail while accompanying Donald Trump to a parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. That also happened to be Donald's birthday, and the first couple were greeted by the crowd singing "Happy Birthday" as they made their way to the podium for POTUS to make a speech. He may have had the microphone, but Melania's hair was doing a lot of talking itself, as the wind had blown it back. The weather conditions caused her usually blown-out hair to look flat, and the curls she usually sported to cover her forehead had been moved to the side. Not only did the first lady's hair look listless, but it also contributed to embellishing the size of her forehead.
Previously, people had noticed how the former model fashioned her hair in a way to obscure that part of her face. Comparing older photos to more recent ones highlighted how much Melania's hair change made a difference. "Back when Trump was dating Melania, she had a forehead that resembled Matt Gaetz," an X user tweeted while posting before and after pics.
As hinted at in that tweet, Melania looked unrecognizable with her natural hair before bold blonde highlights became her default style. In the late '90s, she used to rock her natural brown look more often. She added some coloring and highlights, but they were far more subdued than the striking blond Melania is associated with today. Besides the color shift, she also used to let her hair lie more naturally instead of the lavish blowout waves she prefers today.