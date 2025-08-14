Melania Trump's Hair Transformation Is Truly Stunning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump is one of America's most stylish first ladies — outside of trashy outfits Melania would never wear today — following in the footsteps of some fashionable predecessors, like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Nancy Reagan. Vogue has called her wardrobe "conservative, yet opulent," and her modeling past has certainly shaped her fashion, hair, and makeup choices. Trump's long-time personal hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, first worked with her nearly two decades ago on a Vogue Japan photo shoot. In 2016, he reminisced about their introduction to the Los Angeles Times, sharing, "When we first met, I was stunned at her natural beauty, with no makeup and her hair in a towel."

The hairstylist also touched on the usual plan for her stunning hairstyles over the years, explaining, "Her fashion has been looking demure and chic, which is what we will work off of. The length, smoothing the style or a modern shape, but, of course, [will be] still feminine, textured and elegant, which is how she likes it. She never wants to look overdone." In honor of the first lady's typically perfectly coifed hairdo, we're taking a look back at her amazing hair transformation.