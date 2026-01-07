Erika Kirk's Rare Glimpse Of Her Fresh Skin Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Makeup Artist

After painting a sad picture of her first Christmas without Charlie Kirk, and being unusually quiet on social media over the holidays, Erika Kirk is back on Instagram. The new Turning Point USA CEO re-emerged to promote (what else?) her Biblein365 app, and to ask her followers to sign up for her year-long devotional challenge. Seen below, Erika appeared on her Instagram Stories wearing a cap and giant sunglasses, with her blond locks loose, looking both well-rested and surprisingly radiant despite not wearing any obvious makeup. It's a refreshing change from her typical full-face of glam, and it got us thinking: Perhaps it's time for Erika to break up with her MUA. Like most women in MAGA land, the former beauty queen has fallen victim to the so-called Republican makeup trend, which has enjoyed a massive increase in popularity in recent years.

mrserikakirk/Instagram

As comedian and content creator Suzanne Lambert, who's gone viral on TikTok for poking fun at the trend, broke it down during a 2025 interview with Glamour, "No skin prep whatsoever. So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, [...] it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation." The foundation also doesn't really match their skin's undertones, so they end up giving themselves that "sunburnt look" by choosing warmer shades than what is suitable for their complexion. "They also don't believe in sunscreen," Lambert joked. Indeed, a photo of a young Erika Kirk proved that her makeup routine got a major downgrade since marrying Charlie and going full MAGA. She used to go easier on the foundation and eyeliner and was practically unrecognizable. These days, though, she's all about the drama.