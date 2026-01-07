Erika Kirk's Rare Glimpse Of Her Fresh Skin Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Makeup Artist
After painting a sad picture of her first Christmas without Charlie Kirk, and being unusually quiet on social media over the holidays, Erika Kirk is back on Instagram. The new Turning Point USA CEO re-emerged to promote (what else?) her Biblein365 app, and to ask her followers to sign up for her year-long devotional challenge. Seen below, Erika appeared on her Instagram Stories wearing a cap and giant sunglasses, with her blond locks loose, looking both well-rested and surprisingly radiant despite not wearing any obvious makeup. It's a refreshing change from her typical full-face of glam, and it got us thinking: Perhaps it's time for Erika to break up with her MUA. Like most women in MAGA land, the former beauty queen has fallen victim to the so-called Republican makeup trend, which has enjoyed a massive increase in popularity in recent years.
As comedian and content creator Suzanne Lambert, who's gone viral on TikTok for poking fun at the trend, broke it down during a 2025 interview with Glamour, "No skin prep whatsoever. So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, [...] it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation." The foundation also doesn't really match their skin's undertones, so they end up giving themselves that "sunburnt look" by choosing warmer shades than what is suitable for their complexion. "They also don't believe in sunscreen," Lambert joked. Indeed, a photo of a young Erika Kirk proved that her makeup routine got a major downgrade since marrying Charlie and going full MAGA. She used to go easier on the foundation and eyeliner and was practically unrecognizable. These days, though, she's all about the drama.
Erika Kirk appears to favor heavy makeup
Oftentimes, Erika Kirk confuses MAGA events for beauty pageants by totally overdoing her makeup. For instance, she showed up in full glam to attend the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, to receive the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award in honor of her late husband. Erika Kirk's makeup look for a CBS town hall meeting also drew shady side-by-side comparisons to late Christian evangelist Tammy Faye Baker and "Bride of Chucky's" Tiffany Valentine. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, listed, "Pointy brows, black liner that makes her eyes look old and her lipstick is too dark for her skin tone. Also that phony yellow blonde ain't doing s**t for her either. Tell her to get a f*****g colorist already."
A close-up of the Turning Point USA CEO during her interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, about Charlie's assassination, made it painfully obvious just how much she loves layering her makeup. Erika's face looked dry and streaky from too much foundation and poorly blended bronzer and blush. Her brows also could have used further strokes and a shade closer to her natural brow color. In between comments calling her a phony and a grifter, Instagram users mocked Erika for piling it on. "She really Cakes on the make-up," one wrote.
But it seems that Erika is happy with her look, haters be damned. At Turning Point USA's 2025 AmericaFest conference, she once again cranked up the drama with exaggerated eye makeup and a head-to-toe sequin pantsuit (seen above). Clearly, the former pageant queen hasn't let the negative comments get to her. Although Erika's commitment to a heavy beat is almost admirable, she should consider easing up a little, as she looks undeniably better with less makeup.