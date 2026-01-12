Taylor Swift Shamelessly Loves To Flaunt Her Wealth Through Her Spendy Closet
Taylor Swift has all the money in the world to buy herself mansions, five-star vacations, private jets, and a wardrobe full of expensive, fancy clothes. A billionaire at 36, the country singer-turned-music icon has developed a taste for high fashion and designer labels, and boy, does she love to splurge. Part of it comes from the pressure of constantly being in the spotlight, as Swift told Harper's Bazaar in 2012 about her shopping habits. "I'm in a predicament where I can't wear a dress twice or else it's pointed out in magazines. So unfortunately I have to shop for dresses all the time," she said (via Enstarz). But she secretly loves dressing up and spending money on clothes, particularly dresses. "There's just something so feminine about a dress," the Grammy winner gushed.
Unlike her army of loyal Swifties, though, she doesn't consider herself a fashion icon, as some would surely agree. (See also: The inappropriate outfits we can't believe Taylor Swift wore.) Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2015, Swift said, "I think I know how to put together a good outfit. But any day you're going to admit to being a style icon is a day you need to look in the mirror and really check yourself." But while she may be humble about accepting that title, the singer has no problem flaunting her enormous wealth through her spendy closet.
Her jewelry alone costs tens of thousands
This may be one of her more understated ensembles in recent memory, but don't be fooled — even this simple look cost Taylor Swift quite a pretty penny. Joining Sabrina Carpenter for a cozy dinner in SoHo, the singer wore a knitted polo shirt and mini skirt from Thom Browne, which retailed for nearly $3,000 in total. She accessorized with a tiny leather purse from The Row ($1,690) along with a pair of red Gucci platform shoes ($1,560). For jewelry, she paired Cartier's signature Love Unlimited bracelet, valued at $9,400, with Louis Vuitton's Tambour Watch, with an eye-popping price tag of $54,000. Cool, cool.
Total (not including the rest of her jewelry): $69,650.
She's into designer labels
Taylor Swift's game day look at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was another ostentatious display of her massive wealth. Her jacket alone, a monogram-knitted piece from Louis Vuitton, carried a price tag of $5,000, while her chain wallet, which she casually swung around, added additional value to her ensemble. And that's before her accessories, which combined, added up to roughly $54,000. Phew. You might say that she doesn't have the best taste in clothes, but she sure has the money to spend on luxurious fashion.
She loves mixing and matching her designer pieces
Joining Este Haim, one-third of the famous Haim sisters, for a girls' night-out in New York City, Taylor Swift sported a Louis Vuitton wool duffle coat and knee-high leather boots, bringing her outfit's total value somewhere close to $9,000. She paired it with Prada's signature Cleo Brushed shoulder bag, priced at a considerable $3,350. But wait 'til you hear how much her jewelry costs: her Octavia Elizabeth hoops and Fiametta diamond earrings reportedly set Tay back around $13,000 for both items, which is a crazy amount of money to spend on accessories for the average person. She also wore a stack of expensive Bondeye rings, along with her engagement ring from Travis Kelce, which no doubt costs even more than this whole outfit.
She attended a football game wearing head-to-toe Chanel
Taylor Swift was quite literally dripping in designer clothes when she watched the Chiefs versus the Houston Texans match-off to cheer on her fiance Travis Kelce. She was decked out in head-to-toe Chanel, including a black and white tweed coat over a half-zip romper, styled with a pearl chain belt, earrings, boots, gloves, and a mini flap bag. We'll give you a second to guess how much this whole outfit cost. Ready? More or less $22,650.
She and Travis Kelce frequently coordinate in expensive designer looks
Here's a power couple who knows how to dress up. Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce enjoyed a cozy date night in rainy NYC, looking chic and straight out of a fashion magazine in their coordinating high-end looks. Matching her fiance's street style, Swift rocked a $1,145 Sim Khai trench coat over a black corset dress and accessorizing with a Stella McCartney purse and heels from Christian Louboutin. Pretty much all designer stuff. But the cherry on top was her diamond drop earrings, which apparently sell for $34,900 a pair. Can you imagine? She most certainly can.
Her birthday get-up cost an easy $10K
For her 34th birthday bash, Taylor Swift called up her celebrity friends for a glamorous night out in New York City, including her longtime BFF Gigi Hadid and now rumored estranged pal Blake Lively. She stepped out in style wearing a gorgeous Clio Peppiatt mini dress with Swarovski crystals ($1,990) and a matching faux fur jacket by Anine Bing ($650). For accessories, the chart-topping singer kept it simple but chic with her tennis diamond necklace and matching pair of very expensive earrings from Parisian brand Messika ($4,965). Her crystal purse and platform sandals, both from the Italian label Aquazzura, brought the total value of her get-up to more or less $10,000. Easy peasy.
Swift loves showing off her lavish style
This was actually one of the rare moments Taylor Swift wore something relatively inexpensive for someone who likes to splurge on designer labels and show off her lavish style. But don't get us wrong — even this counts as a luxury for most of us. For a family dinner with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at Nobu Downtown in NYC, Taylor stepped out in a black cropped jacket and mini skirt from the local fashion brand Area, worth just a little over $1,200. What made this look more expensive, though, was her Jimmy Choo clutch, which retails for around $1,750, and her Chloé thigh-high boots ($2,050). She also wore a pair of vintage Chanel logo earrings, which, well, we can only imagine the cost.
Her game-day looks are often designer
Over time, Taylor Swift has turned Travis Kelce's football games into her own personal fashion show, arriving at the VIP suite often dressed in luxury from head to toe. One such instance was at the Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game, in which Swift showed up in full Versace, featuring an oversized blazer and mini skirt styled with a Victoria's Secret corset. Meanwhile, her boots and handbag were also from Versace and cost the pop superstar a little over $4,000 for both. She had on her $54,000 Louis Vuitton watch and a $32,000 ruby ring because, heck, why not go all out? A little excessive and flashy perhaps, but when you're Taylor Swift, nothing is ever too much.