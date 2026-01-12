Taylor Swift Shamelessly Loves To Flaunt Her Wealth Through Her Spendy Closet

Taylor Swift has all the money in the world to buy herself mansions, five-star vacations, private jets, and a wardrobe full of expensive, fancy clothes. A billionaire at 36, the country singer-turned-music icon has developed a taste for high fashion and designer labels, and boy, does she love to splurge. Part of it comes from the pressure of constantly being in the spotlight, as Swift told Harper's Bazaar in 2012 about her shopping habits. "I'm in a predicament where I can't wear a dress twice or else it's pointed out in magazines. So unfortunately I have to shop for dresses all the time," she said (via Enstarz). But she secretly loves dressing up and spending money on clothes, particularly dresses. "There's just something so feminine about a dress," the Grammy winner gushed.

Unlike her army of loyal Swifties, though, she doesn't consider herself a fashion icon, as some would surely agree. (See also: The inappropriate outfits we can't believe Taylor Swift wore.) Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2015, Swift said, "I think I know how to put together a good outfit. But any day you're going to admit to being a style icon is a day you need to look in the mirror and really check yourself." But while she may be humble about accepting that title, the singer has no problem flaunting her enormous wealth through her spendy closet.