Tucker Carlson Has An 'Ozempic Face' In The Making & Everyone Is Noticing
Florida's Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote his January 2026 interview with Tucker Carlson, but the picture he shared of himself posing with the conservative political pundit got people talking for reasons entirely unrelated to the upcoming midterm elections. Social media users were more interested in Carlson's looks, which suggested he has lost a considerable amount of weight — and fast. And they couldn't help but speculate that he may have used a weight-loss drug to aid him.
The political commentator notably displayed several of the signs associated with the so-called "Ozempic face" prevalent in Hollywood. Carlson's cheeks were hollowed out, his eyes were sunken, and his skin saggy. It was inarguably a big change compared to even just a few months ago. For reference, the picture above shows him at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, in January 2025. We don't even have to go that far back. As recently as September 2025, Carlson's face looked fuller and younger during his speech at a Turning Point USA event.
Naturally, netizens weren't going to let it slide. "Has Ozempic ever improved someone's looks or health? Seems to radically age everyone who takes it," one X user mused. Another expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "Ozempic is kicking everybody's a**." Others weren't convinced that the controversial former Fox News anchor had used a weight-loss drug, sharing concern over his health instead. "Is Tucker okay?" one such user asked. Another worried that Carlson's weight loss seemed extreme, noting, "Tucker looks too skinny." It's unclear whether he has used GLP-1 drugs, but the pundit has discussed his issues with his weight many times over the years.
Tucker Carlson blamed working at Fox News for his weight gain
Tucker Carlson almost became a CIA agent before joining Fox News, which maybe would have had a different impact on his waistline. In a June 2025 episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show," the outspoken commentator revealed that his Fox News job required a lifestyle that negatively affected his health after his guest, former news anchor Clayton Morris, claimed that many of their peers developed cancer from it. "I just got fat," Carlson countered. He elaborated, "I mean, it's incredibly hard physically. Everything about it is the hardest job I ever had." However, Carlson, who suddenly left Fox News in 2023, took a bit more personal accountability during a 2021 chat with Max Raskin, admitting that poor eating habits contributed to his fluctuating weight.
"It's a constant struggle because I have terrible eating habits that I'm naturally fat because I like crappy American food," he acknowledged. "I don't know how you feel about Fig Newtons, but I really am pro-Fig Newton." Carlson hasn't shied away from the conversations permeating politics in recent years around the massive impact that processed foods have taken on Americans' health. In 2021, he even used a personal anecdote as evidence that sugar has the same effect on the brain as alcohol. The conservative pundit had recently stopped drinking alcohol when he noticed that his mouth watered whenever he came across a sugary treat, like donuts. "[You become a] slave of your own compulsion," Carlson stated on the "Tucker Carlson Today" show (via Fox News).