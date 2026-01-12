Nikki Glaser Gave Donald Trump The Middle Finger In Sneaky 2026 Golden Globes Diss

Nikki Glaser gave Donald Trump the middle finger during the Golden Globes. Although Glaser didn't mention Trump by name (which will annoy him even more), she definitely shaded him when calling out CBS — yes, the network that aired the broadcast — for their censorship practices. During her speech, Glaser got particularly clever with her wordplay when addressing the network. "And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News!" Glaser said. "Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see B.S. news." The comedian's jabs were in connection to the network's decision to scrap a "60 Minutes" special, which detailed the inhumane living conditions that people deported by the Trump administration faced at an El Salvadoran prison, amid supposed pressure from his camp.

The move was widely panned by people of all political leanings, including Sharyn Alfonsi, the reporter who helped put together the presentation. "Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices," Alfonsi said in a statement to her CBS peers (via New York Times). "It is factually correct." She then alluded to political motivations being the reason that CBS decided to scrap the episode. "In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one," she added. Apparently, "60 Minutes" isn't the only CBS program that's reportedly been impacted by the influence of Trump, who's no stranger to wanting to erase media moments that paint him in a bad light.