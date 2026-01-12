Nikki Glaser Gave Donald Trump The Middle Finger In Sneaky 2026 Golden Globes Diss
Nikki Glaser gave Donald Trump the middle finger during the Golden Globes. Although Glaser didn't mention Trump by name (which will annoy him even more), she definitely shaded him when calling out CBS — yes, the network that aired the broadcast — for their censorship practices. During her speech, Glaser got particularly clever with her wordplay when addressing the network. "And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News!" Glaser said. "Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see B.S. news." The comedian's jabs were in connection to the network's decision to scrap a "60 Minutes" special, which detailed the inhumane living conditions that people deported by the Trump administration faced at an El Salvadoran prison, amid supposed pressure from his camp.
Nikki Glaser calls out CBS News at the #GoldenGlobes, also being broadcast on CBS
"And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News! Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see B.S. news"
The move was widely panned by people of all political leanings, including Sharyn Alfonsi, the reporter who helped put together the presentation. "Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices," Alfonsi said in a statement to her CBS peers (via New York Times). "It is factually correct." She then alluded to political motivations being the reason that CBS decided to scrap the episode. "In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one," she added. Apparently, "60 Minutes" isn't the only CBS program that's reportedly been impacted by the influence of Trump, who's no stranger to wanting to erase media moments that paint him in a bad light.
Donald Trump denied getting Stephen Colbert fired
Nikki Glaser's CBS/Trump dig was also likely fueled by the network's handling of Stephen Colbert, whose tenure with "The Late Show" will conclude in May 2026, after his contract wasn't renewed. "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," read a statement from CBS (via People). "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount." While late-night talk shows have been struggling with retaining viewership for years, Colbert's was reportedly one of the most steady. Despite CBS' official statement, fans have speculated that Colbert's cancellation was related to him calling out Paramount, its parent company, for the way they conceded a multi-million dollar lawsuit with Trump, who was unhappy with how they edited an interview with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.
Trump has been attached to many rumors that just won't go away, and the belief that he had something to do with "The Late Show" being canceled prematurely is one that continues to circulate. Surprisingly, Trump has never owned up to influencing CBS' decision to let Stephen Colbert's contract expire, although he was very happy about it. "Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" Trump posted to Truth Social. "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!" he added.