Rumors Donald Trump Tried To Deny That Won't Go Away

President Donald Trump has been called "Teflon Don" for his unique ability to survive scandal after scandal, but there are nonetheless lingering rumors that simply won't go away no matter the extent of Donald's denials. As seen in the film "The Apprentice," Trump learned from his mentor, controversial lawyer Roy Cohn, to admit nothing and deny everything; one of his PR rules is and has always been, as Cohn stated, "No matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat." During Trump's first term in office, The Washington Post's fact-checkers documented over 30,000 misleading or false claims from the president, but not a single one led to an apology or admission of guilt or ignorance. As such, without hard evidence, few rumors about Trump ever become outright facts.

Trump is simply fact-resistant, and if Trump says it isn't true, many MAGA Republicans believe him. Granted, the opposite is also true, as a 2016 poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University revealed; if you're opposed to Trump, then you're much more susceptible to conspiracy theories and dubious rumors that paint him in a bad light. Suffice it to say (and it has been said ad nauseam), politics precedes perception in post-truth America, and one's ideological makeup often determines one's reality. But no matter your political persuasion, there are some persistent rumors about Trump that seem impossible to shake — from the damning and believable to the somewhat silly and suspicious.