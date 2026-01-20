Before & After Pics Of Dr. Phil's Wife Show How Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face
In the time that Dr. Phil McGraw became one of the most recognizable figures on daytime television, his wife, Robin McGraw, has become just as unrecognizable. Dr. Phil's eponymous talk show premiered in 2002, and Robin was a pivotal part of the production until it concluded in 2023. This means that viewers have had over 20 years to watch her evolve. Unsurprisingly, Robin doesn't look like she did when "Dr. Phil" first landed on CBS — and it's partially due to plastic surgery. Of course, aging has also played a factor, but she's definitely joined the long list of celebs who've had plastic surgery transformations. But has she had one or several surgical tweaks?
Before we analyze the cosmetic procedures that Robin has owned up to, let's dissect her before-and-after photos. The shot on the left shows Robin in 2002 at Paramount Pictures' 90th anniversary celebration. Sporting a medium-length, layered haircut, Robin, who was in her late 40s at the time, looked bright-eyed and natural. The photo on the right, taken in October 2025 at an anniversary event for Jennifer Meyer's jewelry line, shows how much Robin has changed; it's hard to ignore that this "after" photo looks almost like a new person.
The most noticeable changes appeared around her cheekbones, lips, and eyes, though she looks different all around, almost like she's wearing a mask of her own face. She's only admitted to tweaking one of these areas with plastic surgery, though.
Robin Mcgraw had an eyebrow transplant
Robin McGraw is acutely aware of her physical transformation, which she credits to an eyebrow transplant. Robin spilled the beans about her cosmetic surgery during an episode of "I've Got A Secret with Robin McGraw." The procedure, which took place in 2011, "brought my entire face into proportion," she said (via People). "And in my opinion, it actually changed my look." While Robin previously hated her natural brows, which she said were ruined due to plucking, Dr. Marc Daur helped restore what she'd lost. "Because of you and my eyebrow transplant, I let my bangs grow out, and I was so happy," she shared with Dauer during the podcast. "To this day, I have eyebrows that I just love."
Later in the episode, Robin revealed that people reacted to her new look by inquiring about what she'd had done. She would reply, "I said, 'No! I did not have any surgery!" However, eyebrow transplants are technically a cosmetic surgery, according to clinics. Similar to hair transplants, doctors help rebuild a person's brows by implanting healthier, denser hair follicles from the back of their head into their brow line. However, they don't remove just the follicles — they remove the entire strip of a person's scalp, which means that patients pretty much require anesthesia and time to recover.
So far, that's all Robin has revealed about her plastic surgery tweaks. However, based on the drastic changes to her appearance over the past two decades, it's very likely she may be one of many celebs who have spent a fortune changing their looks.