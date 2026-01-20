Before & After Pics Of Dr. Phil's Wife Show How Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face

In the time that Dr. Phil McGraw became one of the most recognizable figures on daytime television, his wife, Robin McGraw, has become just as unrecognizable. Dr. Phil's eponymous talk show premiered in 2002, and Robin was a pivotal part of the production until it concluded in 2023. This means that viewers have had over 20 years to watch her evolve. Unsurprisingly, Robin doesn't look like she did when "Dr. Phil" first landed on CBS — and it's partially due to plastic surgery. Of course, aging has also played a factor, but she's definitely joined the long list of celebs who've had plastic surgery transformations. But has she had one or several surgical tweaks?

Before we analyze the cosmetic procedures that Robin has owned up to, let's dissect her before-and-after photos. The shot on the left shows Robin in 2002 at Paramount Pictures' 90th anniversary celebration. Sporting a medium-length, layered haircut, Robin, who was in her late 40s at the time, looked bright-eyed and natural. The photo on the right, taken in October 2025 at an anniversary event for Jennifer Meyer's jewelry line, shows how much Robin has changed; it's hard to ignore that this "after" photo looks almost like a new person.

The most noticeable changes appeared around her cheekbones, lips, and eyes, though she looks different all around, almost like she's wearing a mask of her own face. She's only admitted to tweaking one of these areas with plastic surgery, though.