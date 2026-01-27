Scandalous Rumors About Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, knows a thing or two about scandalous rumors. Between her past as an escort and extensive criminal history, Bunnie has lived hard and fast, and salacious hearsay is an unavoidable consequence. Naturally, she's worked hard to correct some of the misconceptions about herself. In November 2025, Bunnie, known legally as Alyssa DeFord, called out Radar for an article it published about the arrest warrant she received for driving with a suspended license. Its headline read, "Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Reveals She Headed To Jail After Podcast Host Is Busted in 'Drug Dealer's Vehicle." Taking to Facebook, Bunnie posted a screenshot of the article, adding, "What the hell?! ... The vehicle is mine hahahaha." In this case, Radar was only quoting Bunnie, who said her car looked like a drug dealer's during an episode of her podcast.

The podcaster has even devoted entire episodes of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast to discussing the ridiculous things that people think about her and Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord). In November 2025, Bunnie called out some of the rumors, including one that claimed that she was Jelly Roll's prostitute. Another claimed she was her husband's handler. Spoiler? The answer to both questions was no. Despite the ridiculous assertions people make about her and her marriage, she's still able to find humor in it. "I used to pride myself on being a conspiracy theorist, and I really believed a lot of the conspiracy theories that are out there," she shared during a December 2025 episode. "I have been a conspiracy theorist until my husband and I became the conspiracy, and I can't help but laugh."

Of course, the most scandalous rumors about Bunnie go way deeper.