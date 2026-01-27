Scandalous Rumors About Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, knows a thing or two about scandalous rumors. Between her past as an escort and extensive criminal history, Bunnie has lived hard and fast, and salacious hearsay is an unavoidable consequence. Naturally, she's worked hard to correct some of the misconceptions about herself. In November 2025, Bunnie, known legally as Alyssa DeFord, called out Radar for an article it published about the arrest warrant she received for driving with a suspended license. Its headline read, "Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Reveals She Headed To Jail After Podcast Host Is Busted in 'Drug Dealer's Vehicle." Taking to Facebook, Bunnie posted a screenshot of the article, adding, "What the hell?! ... The vehicle is mine hahahaha." In this case, Radar was only quoting Bunnie, who said her car looked like a drug dealer's during an episode of her podcast.
The podcaster has even devoted entire episodes of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast to discussing the ridiculous things that people think about her and Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord). In November 2025, Bunnie called out some of the rumors, including one that claimed that she was Jelly Roll's prostitute. Another claimed she was her husband's handler. Spoiler? The answer to both questions was no. Despite the ridiculous assertions people make about her and her marriage, she's still able to find humor in it. "I used to pride myself on being a conspiracy theorist, and I really believed a lot of the conspiracy theories that are out there," she shared during a December 2025 episode. "I have been a conspiracy theorist until my husband and I became the conspiracy, and I can't help but laugh."
Of course, the most scandalous rumors about Bunnie go way deeper.
Is Bunnie Xo married to a clone?
One of the more scandalous (and ridiculous) viral rumors about Bunnie Xo directly involves her husband, Jelly Roll. Over the years, some social media users have convinced themselves that the country singer's dramatic weight loss, which saw him drop 200 pounds, wasn't the result of diet and weight loss, but rather ... cloning. Yes, there are actual people out there who think Bunnie Xo has been living out the plot of a sci-fi fantasy and is totally cool with being married to a replica of her husband. Of course, if cloning celebs was a thing, we imagine that only the most famous, impactful celebrities would even have the option to be cloned, so the rumor could be an honor in disguise. Nevertheless, it isn't true, and Bunnie has addressed that, too.
On "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie voiced her frustrations about the rumor. "My husband laughs because he thinks it's so funny," she said about his reaction. "But I just feel really bad for him because everyone around him who loses weight gets congratulated, but then he gets drug into these conspiracy theories," she continued. She further expressed her disappointment over people not crediting Jelly Roll with his weight loss triumph, saying, "It's kind of disheartening because it really takes away from all the hard work my husband's done." She also had a lot of questions for the clone conspiracy theorists, like whether they believe Jelly Roll died and was replaced with someone — or something — else. "I still can't wrap my head around the clone thing," she said.
Did Bunnie marry Jelly Roll for money?
Another rumor involving Bunnie Xo is that she married Jelly Roll because of his riches. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the country crooner is worth a whopping $16 million, so it's not like she snagged herself a poor fish. Still, the rumor is unfounded. But you don't have to take our word for it. Jelly Roll, himself, has debunked this particular narrative. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, he revealed that he wasn't financially stable when they met. However, Bunnie's escorting adventures had lined her pockets. "And this woman has two condos and a few sports cars. She's ... balling," he said. "I was the gold digger. This woman had so much money.'"
Bunnie has also addressed this particular rumor. During one segment of Jelly Roll's documentary, "Jelly Roll: Save Me," she walked viewers through her initial perception of her future husband, and ... she didn't exactly see dollar signs. "When I met him, I was just like, 'Who the f*** is this dude?'" she said during the segment (via Hollywood Life). Continuing with her rather blunt description, Bunnie added, "He was nobody. He was playing to a room of 30 people. It's always like, 'She's a gold digger,' and I'm like ... that's not the case." Obviously, they were meant to be from the jump.
Are Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll in an open marriage?
Bunnie Xo's marriage to Jelly Roll may be a little strange, but the rumors about their relationship being open aren't true. Although both parties have spoken about including other people in their marital activities, Bunnie says people don't have an accurate handle on their romantic dynamic. "I don't understand what part of 'we are not in an open relationship' that people cannot f***ing comprehend," she said on her podcast in June 2025. Clarifying previous comments she made about being able to sleep with other men, she continued, "The only thing that we don't do, though, is try to control the other person." She also revealed that their casual stance on their extramarital encounters ended years earlier. "We've completely stopped all of those shenanigans because you can't trust anybody," she explained.
Of course, of all the scandalous rumors surrounding Bunnie and Jelly Roll, it's easy to understand why people latched onto the open marriage concept. After all, Jelly Roll used to be quite enthusiastic about sharing how accepting Bunnie was of including other women in their marriage. In 2018, the country star admitted that his favorite part of touring was encountering new women with her. "My wife and I openly invite women into our relationship," he said during an interview with 247HH. "It's kind of a thing; it's whatever." He continued, "The 'Addiction Kills' tour, in particular, oh man ... y'all were so much fun. ... Lansing, Michigan, she brought like three women on the bus."