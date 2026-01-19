Kaley Cuoco's Stunning Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

The transformation of Kaley Cuoco – from "8 Simple Rules" to "The Big Bang Theory" to "The Flight Attendant" and beyond — has been quite the stylish one. The actor and entrepreneur is well known for her memorable roles on television, but it is her evolving sense of style that has kept fans guessing for decades.

Even though she has captured the attention of millions on and off screen over the years, there have been many questionable outfits that Cuoco has been caught wearing. She confirmed as much during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," where host Andy Cohen asked her to react to several of her most striking ensembles over the years. There were statement scarfs, billowing multi-colored blouses, and even spiky hair pieces. As for the denim jacket, sweatpants, and floral flats she wore to the premiere of "The Notebook" in 2024? "I must have ruined the entire red carpet by wearing that," she told the host, aghast.

As she enters her fourth decade, we take a look at her stunning transformation over the years.