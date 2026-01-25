Megyn Kelly Is On Her Way To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' & One Facial Feature Proves It

Megyn Kelly may not like to think so, but the former Fox News anchor has undergone a shocking transformation. In 2025, episodes of her podcast showed that she wasn't far from acquiring a Mar-a-Lago face, the aesthetic that began trending among high-profile MAGA women (and even men, considering that Matt Gaetz has one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face) during Donald Trump's second term as president. The biggest indicator? Her forehead. In clips of her show, her brow can barely move.

Excessive use of Botox is one of the characteristics of the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend, as are unnaturally high cheekbones, thick lips, and a narrow-bridged nose. Kelly doesn't tick all those boxes in the screenshot below from a December 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, but the tightness of her skin suggests she is headed in that direction. Her forehead is super smooth, even though she is making an expressive face.

Kelly was squinting her eyes while speaking with her mouth open at this point in the interview, but despite the ample movements, her forehead displayed not a single wrinkle. While Kelly has criticized her fellow newswomen who overdo it with the fillers, she has admitted to using Botox and getting laser treatments. "It allows you to age, but age well," she said on an April 2024 episode of her show. However, Instagram users were skeptical that she was telling the truth about how limited her cosmetic work was. [She] has zero skin sagging. That's just not possible," a netizen commented under the clip. This isn't the first time she sparked plastic surgery rumors, despite being against it.