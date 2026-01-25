Megyn Kelly Is On Her Way To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' & One Facial Feature Proves It
Megyn Kelly may not like to think so, but the former Fox News anchor has undergone a shocking transformation. In 2025, episodes of her podcast showed that she wasn't far from acquiring a Mar-a-Lago face, the aesthetic that began trending among high-profile MAGA women (and even men, considering that Matt Gaetz has one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face) during Donald Trump's second term as president. The biggest indicator? Her forehead. In clips of her show, her brow can barely move.
Excessive use of Botox is one of the characteristics of the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend, as are unnaturally high cheekbones, thick lips, and a narrow-bridged nose. Kelly doesn't tick all those boxes in the screenshot below from a December 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, but the tightness of her skin suggests she is headed in that direction. Her forehead is super smooth, even though she is making an expressive face.
Kelly was squinting her eyes while speaking with her mouth open at this point in the interview, but despite the ample movements, her forehead displayed not a single wrinkle. While Kelly has criticized her fellow newswomen who overdo it with the fillers, she has admitted to using Botox and getting laser treatments. "It allows you to age, but age well," she said on an April 2024 episode of her show. However, Instagram users were skeptical that she was telling the truth about how limited her cosmetic work was. [She] has zero skin sagging. That's just not possible," a netizen commented under the clip. This isn't the first time she sparked plastic surgery rumors, despite being against it.
Megyn Kelly has sparked nose job rumors
Megyn Kelly has never denied going under the knife, but she has definitely spoken critically of women who do it. In a January 2024 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she argued that little could be gained from altering one's appearance to the point of becoming a different person. "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery, it's about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself ... with the enormous lips and the teeny tiny nose and the huge overdone filler cheeks," she said.
Clearly passionate about the matter, the former news anchor has even gone makeup-free to show off her natural beauty. But despite her clear stance on plastic surgery, Kelly hasn't been able to squash rumors that she has undergone a rhinoplasty. Speculation exploded when her yearbook picture from 1988 came to light. "Megyn kelly's nose makes her look mean all the damn time! bad bad nose job karen!" an X user wrote in 2025.
This is Megyn 'Botched Nose Job' Kelly
Use ONE or TWO words to describe her pic.twitter.com/0YI1u44ujl
— Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) February 26, 2025
Others used the supposed evidence of her rhinoplasty to criticize her take on cosmetic procedures. "Megyn Kelly has had a nose job and Botox. Lol @ her saying anything about plastic surgery," another X user slammed. And plenty of plastic surgeons agree with the social media users. After Kelly bashed Erin Moriarty's shocking transformation, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich called her out on it. "Here is a clear example of someone in a glass house throwing stones. ... Compared to Erin's rhinoplasty, Megyn's rhinoplasty is pretty terrible," he told The U.S. Sun in 2024.