Tragic Details About The Property Brothers' Other Brother, J.D. Scott
As fans of Jonathan and Drew Scott will know, the "Property Brothers" stars have an older brother, J.D. Scott, and the trio is incredibly close. The brothers also work together, with J.D. even making appearances on their shows. However, this brother's otherwise normal life hasn't always been moonlight and roses. On the contrary, he has faced a major health crisis.
J.D. first opened up about his health woes in July 2019. In an Instagram video, he and Annalee Belle (whom he married a few months later) shared that he'd been experiencing a range of very concerning symptoms for just over a year. He'd been hospitalized the previous May, and though he had experienced concerning symptoms leading up to that, like extreme heat sensitivity and fatigue, the day he'd checked in to the hospital, he'd been seriously concerned that he might die. In fact, he was so convinced of it that he'd sent Belle an email with passwords and instructions for his estate.
Thankfully, J.D. survived, though he shared that he wasn't able to get any answers right away. He underwent tests to see if he'd had an aneurysm and was checked for lupus, but still didn't get any conclusive feedback. Unfortunately, that meant he had to take a ton of precautions in his day-to-day, lest he begin feeling unwell again. "I couldn't really venture far from home or the office, because I had to be within an extremely controlled temperature ... walking too much would bring on the symptoms, heat would bring on the symptoms, so I was very limited in what I could do," he recounted. Understandably, that took a toll in itself, and in the same video, he broke down thinking of how many times he believed he was going to die.
J.D. Scott credited wife Annalee Belle with keeping him alive
Sadly for J.D. Scott, the journey to discerning the cause of his ill health was a lengthy one. However, in a very lucky twist, Annalee Belle — who is a makeup artist and works on "Property Brothers" behind the scenes — found out that one of the homeowners to be featured on one of the programs was a functional doctor. Thankfully, that marked a turning point (though J.D. pointed out that he certainly wasn't healed yet).
In September 2019, J.D. shared in an Instagram update that there had been a major breakthrough. "I had a bad GI infection which has been fixed," he wrote, adding, "I was exposed to and may have been suffering from fluoroquinolone toxicity (also called 'Getting floxed'). This would account for many of my symptoms and the timing is dead on," he wrote. J.D. went on to add an even more shocking twist. "Also found out last week that I have acute mercury poisoning. My levels are so high the health department got involved," he shared.
Throughout J.D.'s tragic health issues, Belle was a constant source of support for her then-fiancé, and he has even credited their relationship with keeping him alive. In July 2019, he penned a heartfelt Instagram caption, gushing in part, "I see that you are carrying the weight of us both and for that you are my hero. I love you." Scott has similarly thanked the news outlets that highlighted her part in his recovery, writing in one post, "I feel like @annaleebelle is often overlooked in things because everybody wants to know what 'the brothers' think or did." We're thrilled to see Scott's turnaround, and we're wishing him and Belle the best.