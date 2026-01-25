Tragic Details About The Property Brothers' Other Brother, J.D. Scott

As fans of Jonathan and Drew Scott will know, the "Property Brothers" stars have an older brother, J.D. Scott, and the trio is incredibly close. The brothers also work together, with J.D. even making appearances on their shows. However, this brother's otherwise normal life hasn't always been moonlight and roses. On the contrary, he has faced a major health crisis.

J.D. first opened up about his health woes in July 2019. In an Instagram video, he and Annalee Belle (whom he married a few months later) shared that he'd been experiencing a range of very concerning symptoms for just over a year. He'd been hospitalized the previous May, and though he had experienced concerning symptoms leading up to that, like extreme heat sensitivity and fatigue, the day he'd checked in to the hospital, he'd been seriously concerned that he might die. In fact, he was so convinced of it that he'd sent Belle an email with passwords and instructions for his estate.

Thankfully, J.D. survived, though he shared that he wasn't able to get any answers right away. He underwent tests to see if he'd had an aneurysm and was checked for lupus, but still didn't get any conclusive feedback. Unfortunately, that meant he had to take a ton of precautions in his day-to-day, lest he begin feeling unwell again. "I couldn't really venture far from home or the office, because I had to be within an extremely controlled temperature ... walking too much would bring on the symptoms, heat would bring on the symptoms, so I was very limited in what I could do," he recounted. Understandably, that took a toll in itself, and in the same video, he broke down thinking of how many times he believed he was going to die.