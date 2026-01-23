The 9 Wildest Rumors To Hit MAGA Town In 2025

Few things have captured the imagination of everyday Americans and political junkies in quite the same manner as the Epstein files in recent years. At various junctures since Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 arrest — and his mysterious death in a jail cell just a few months later — people who reside on both sides of the political aisle have called for transparency regarding the investigation of the disgraced financier, who pled guilty to sex-related offenses in 2008. Over the years, both sides have accused the other of attempting to cover up information about Epstein's activities and client list that may be damaging to prominent figures within their respective political ideologies. However, in 2025, some of the MAGA persuasion actually broke with Donald Trump, and suggested that he and/or his administration may be trying to hide potentially damaging info.

For his part, Trump blasted supporters who latched onto the noise surrounding the Epstein files, labeling them as gullible "weaklings" and asserting that the notion that the government is withholding information about the Epstein case is a "hoax" cultivated by his political opponents. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this "b******t," hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post (as relayed by The Guardian). "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years." Even now, Trump officials are on the defensive about the slow release of the Epstein files.