The 9 Wildest Rumors To Hit MAGA Town In 2025
In many ways, 2025 was a banner year for participants in the MAGA movement in the U.S. In January, Donald Trump officially began his second term in the White House after having won re-election in November 2024. Meanwhile, Republicans also gained control of the Senate and held onto their narrow control of the House of Representatives. And the new administration has been working to enact its conservative agenda ever since. For each positive that occurred for people of the MAGA persuasion throughout the year, though, there was a wild rumor or two that circulated about key figures within the movement. In many ways, 2025 read less like a year of presidential transition and wrangling over policy and more like a celebrity gossip column.
From rumblings of extramarital affairs involving key right-wing figures, fake news posts that went viral, discussion of a third term for Trump, dissatisfaction over his administration's handling of the Epstein files, and conspiracy theories about the death of prominent Trump ally Charlie Kirk, there was no shortage of unbelievable stories circulating about the conservative elite. Here is our collection of some of the wildest, MAGA-related rumors that set social media platforms ablaze and left the mainstream media struggling to sort fact from fiction.
Donald Trump and his administration were rumored to be withholding Epstein info
Few things have captured the imagination of everyday Americans and political junkies in quite the same manner as the Epstein files in recent years. At various junctures since Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 arrest — and his mysterious death in a jail cell just a few months later — people who reside on both sides of the political aisle have called for transparency regarding the investigation of the disgraced financier, who pled guilty to sex-related offenses in 2008. Over the years, both sides have accused the other of attempting to cover up information about Epstein's activities and client list that may be damaging to prominent figures within their respective political ideologies. However, in 2025, some of the MAGA persuasion actually broke with Donald Trump, and suggested that he and/or his administration may be trying to hide potentially damaging info.
For his part, Trump blasted supporters who latched onto the noise surrounding the Epstein files, labeling them as gullible "weaklings" and asserting that the notion that the government is withholding information about the Epstein case is a "hoax" cultivated by his political opponents. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this "b******t," hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post (as relayed by The Guardian). "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years." Even now, Trump officials are on the defensive about the slow release of the Epstein files.
Mike Johnson was alleged to be on Grindr
As the Speaker of the House and a key figure within a polarizing political movement, Congressman Mike Johnson has seen his name swirling around the rumor mill more than once. Some have even wondered whether he has boarded the Botox train after some eye-raising before-and-after pics. However, the wildest rumor involving the Louisiana rep centers on the status of his marriage and his sexuality. In March 2025, social media was alight with chatter that Johnson has a secret dating profile on the popular gay dating app Grindr. Given Johnson's stances on LGBTQ+ issues and his longtime marriage to Kelly Lary, the viral allegations were particularly shocking.
Posts on social media platforms like Bluesky, Threads, and TikTok featured what were purported to be messages between Johnson and prospective lovers on the app. One TikTok user even threatened to release Johnson's Grindr profile and IP address later in the year unless he swore in Arizona Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, claiming they had kept "receipts" of Johnson's activity. However, that person has yet to provide the evidence, and despite all the noise about his possible sexual preferences and down-low dating, no claims related to Johnson indulging in such activity have been substantiated as of this writing.
Lauren Boebert sparked Kid Rock dating rumors
From her humble beginnings as a gun-toting restaurant owner to her comings and goings on Capitol Hill, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has long been a lightning rod for controversy. And she has also been at the center of some particularly salacious rumors over the years, like when she was accused of working as an escort for a sugar daddy website. However, she spent most of 2025 stoking rumors that she was hooking up with rap-rock icon and noted Donald Trump friend and ally Kid Rock. Boebert seemingly leaned into the trashy Kid Rock romance rumors in February after the two were spotted taking an early-morning cab together. Refusing to deny that the two were dating, Boebert told TMZ, "Well, here's the deal, ya'll with all your stories, mom won't stop asking for concert tickets so ... That's the problem I'm facing now."
Fast-forward to the end of the year, and questions are being asked about whether Boebert used funds raised for her re-election campaign to hang out with the "Bawitdaba" singer at various events. As reported by The Independent and other outlets, information from the Federal Election Commission showed that Boebert paid for a hotel in Arlington and event tickets in May. Boebert attended the Rock N Rodeo bull riding event, hosted by Kid Rock, that month, and even posed for pictures with the performer.
Barron Trump was rumored to have gone public with a Sasha Obama relationship
Just like his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, and his older siblings, Barron Trump's name has been bandied about in the press and on social media in connection with all kinds of stories. However, romance rumors involving the president's son have circulated with increasing frequency amid MAGA's second go-around in the White House. A May 2025 NewsNation report, citing an anonymous "friend" on the campus of NYU, indicated that the youngest of the Trump children "has a really nice girlfriend" at the university and "hangs out with her a lot." The following month, People cited a political source who claimed that the Secret Service is "well-versed" on how to handle these kinds of relationships. If Barron truly is seeing someone, the big question remaining is who.
And, if some of the wilder online chatter is to be believed, Barack Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha Obama — who has undergone an incredible transformation over the years — may be the secret lady in his life. Rumblings of a secret romance between the two have fermented for some time, peaking in July 2025 when videos falsely claiming that Barron had announced his betrothal to Sasha hit social platforms. One TikTok video built on AI-generated images even claimed that Donald was rushed to the hospital when he found out. In truth, Sasha has been linked to Clifton Powell, Jr., but rumors of a relationship with Barron persist nonetheless.
A JD Vance/Erika Kirk hug ignited affair chatter
Given his position as the vice president, one could argue that JD Vance is the second-most powerful man in MAGA town. As such (and like all powerful and highly visible people), he has also found himself subjected to spirited speculation about his behind-the-scenes dealings. From the state of his marriage to Usha Vance to eyeliner allegations and some particularly wild stories about him and a couch, Vance is near the epicenter of the right-wing rumor mill. Perhaps the biggest story circulating about Vance, though, is the wild belief that he's engaged in some kind of extramarital affair with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who has undergone an eye-opening transformation over the years. In the wake of the Turning Point USA founder's assassination, the VP has been a source of support for Erika, but some suggest there's a lot more going on.
During an October 2025 TPUSA event, Erika hugged JD after introducing him to the crowd for his speech. Photos and video clips of the moment inspired commentary about a potential romantic relationship. "It's giving, "My marriage to Usha has been over for a while now. While I love her as the mother of my children, we are parting ways. Erika and I formed a deep bond over our grief for Charlie. We know he would be happy for us,"" wrote one Threads user about the embrace. The two hugged again at a December 2025 TPUSA event, although the exchange was noticeably less spicy. Still, unsubstantiated rumors about the pair continue to circulate.
Viral (and fake) tweets saw Eric Trump threaten MAGA's enemies, the Easter holiday, and more
In the digital age and, more specifically, the age of AI, seeing isn't always believing. Text, still photos, and video/audio clips that otherwise appear to be completely legitimate can be edited, doctored, or even generated out of thin air to spin wild narratives or push agendas that the facts don't support. That includes false declarations from public figures that are created to mislead others, even if only for entertainment's sake. For whatever reason, social media is flush with fake statements from Eric Trump that are bombastic, to say the least. Back in 2023, for example, a satirical post credited to Trump made it appear as though he was advocating for the cancellation of the Easter holiday.
Fast-forward to January 2025 and, just as Donald Trump was beginning his second term as president, false posts threatening the enemies of the MAGA movement began to proliferate. It was then that an alleged screenshot of a fake X post from Eric reading, "Any and all who dare to defy the American Golden Age, heed this warning: You WILL lose. Tow the line, or we WILL run you down! The gloves are off, and we're not playing around this time. For now, it's tariffs, but trust me: We can, and will, do SO MUCH WORSE," gained traction. However, the image was found to have been doctored, and no such post appears to have been made.
There were rumblings of a third-term loophole for Donald Trump
The ironic thing about all of the false stories and rumors that have spread around the MAGA world is that the man at the forefront of the movement, President Donald Trump, has, at times, been responsible for igniting the chatter. One rumor spread by Trump himself is that he may be eligible for a third term in the White House, and that his brain trust is actively seeking ways to facilitate an extended stay. Of course, in the history of American government, only one president has served more than two terms — Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected president a whopping four times (in 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944) amid the chaos wrought by World War II. However, in 1951, the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution was ratified, setting the presidential term limit at two.
Nevertheless, Trump refused to rule out the possibility of another term during a March 2025 call with NBC News. "A lot of people want me to do it," he told the outlet. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." Trump, who had floated the idea of a third term previously, added: "There are methods which you could do it." However, constitutional scholars have pushed back against the notion that the man behind MAGA could realistically remain in office beyond his second term.
MAGA conspiracy theorists claimed the Texas floods were caused by cloud seeding
Regardless of who the president is or which political party is more prevalent in a specific location, natural disasters impacting Americans are a fact of life. From hurricanes to wildfires and beyond, Mother Nature wreaking havoc in different parts of the U.S. is an annual event. However, that doesn't stop some from latching onto popular conspiracy theories as they attempt to assign blame. Such was the case during the July 2025 floods in Central Texas, when water levels along the Guadalupe River rose at an incredible rate, and at least 135 people were tragically killed.
Amid the chaos and the damage caused by the flash floods, some in MAGA circles posited the conspiracy theory that the floods were caused by cloud seeding — a form of weather modification in which more precipitation than would fall naturally is generated by introducing certain substances into the atmosphere. For her part, one-time MAGA darling and then-congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at the concept of weather manipulation, telling E&E News, "Let's be clear: weather modification is no longer a "conspiracy theory." It's real, it's happening, and the American people deserve a voice." Despite the conclusions being drawn by some, Donald Trump's own EPA has pushed back against the notion that cloud seeding played a role in Texas, and experts similarly dismissed the connection.
Charlie Kirk's assassination inspired myriad conspiracy theories
Following the fatal shooting of conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025 — and even as the situation was unfolding in real time on the campus of Utah Valley University — contrasting opinions about what exactly happened and who was responsible spread like wildfire on social media. There were misidentified suspects, fake headlines, and AI chatbots running amok as the people on every corner of the political spectrum and members of the press struggled to piece together the events leading up to Kirk's untimely death. It was an environment that provided fertile ground for rumor mongering and conspiracy theories.
For her part, Kirk's friend and fellow pundit Candace Owens has spoken ad nauseam about her theories on the assassination. She has opined, among other things, that Israel and France may have been involved in Kirk's killing, that people within his TPUSA organization are suspicious, and that the person charged in the murder case didn't actually pull the trigger. Owens' constant dialogue about Kirk eventually reached the point that she and Erika Kirk met to discuss the situation.