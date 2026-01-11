Before & After Pics Of Mike Johnson Hint He's Jumped On The Botox Train

Mike Johnson has always had boyish features, but a quick look back at pics of the house speaker at the start of the decade is all it takes to see he seems to be aging backward. As it happens, there's a name for that phenomenon: Botox (though we wouldn't rule out the possibility of him using a little filler, too).

Like many of his MAGA peers, Johnson has undergone quite a transformation in the mid-2020s. Of course, everyone's appearance changes with age, but in Johnson's case — especially when compared to snaps of him from 2020 — he almost looks like a tuned-up, cartoon version of his younger self. Notably, his skin today has an almost waxy-looking texture, and some of his fine lines seem to have softened. On top of that, Johnson looks far more well-rested as speaker than he did a few years back, and given just how high-profile his newer gig is, we're willing to bet that's not because he's getting more Zs.

As for the possibility of Johnson having had filler injections, we're basing that on the puffiness of his cheeks. That's an area where volume is more likely to be lost over time rather than gained. What's more, it's not as though the speaker has gained a ton of weight to explain the change. Top it all off with a heavy dose of bronzer, and Johnson looks ready to mingle at Mar-a-Lago.