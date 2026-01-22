Barron Trump's Resurfaced Emergency Call Is Melania's Biggest PR Nightmare Yet

Mama bear Melania Trump is surely reeling now that details of Barron Trump's old emergency call have hit the web. The Daily Mail published a transcript of the call, which is at the center of a United Kingdom investigation involving one of his social media friends. Barron had apparently befriended a British woman over social media, upsetting her ex-boyfriend, Russian national and former MMA fighter Matvei Rumiantsev.

The president's son received a FaceTime call from the woman around two in the morning on January 18, 2025, and things quickly escalated. "I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy's head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit," Barron later told the police (per Metro UK). Realizing that Rumianstev was allegedly assaulting the woman, Barron contacted 999 (the U.K. equivalent of 911). "I just got a call from a girl, you know. She's getting beaten up," Barron said during the exchange, which was played during the victim's court hearing in January 2026. Rumiantsev denies the multiple charges against him.

According to the transcript from the call, Barron was either flustered or living up to his last name, since the operator had to chide him. "Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions?" they asked (per The Daily Mail), adding, "If you want to help the person, you'll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you." After briefly answering and providing the woman's information, Barron did actually apologize.

Nonetheless, if history is any indication, the first lady is probably mortified; after all, one of the biggest rumors about Melania is that she's an overbearing mother to her 19-year-old son. Fiercely protective of Barron's privacy and image, she's been known to react forcefully when either of these things has been threatened.