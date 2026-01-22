Victoria Beckham's Inappropriate Outfit To Son Brooklyn's Wedding Will Always Haunt Her

If there's one thing we all know about Victoria Beckham, it's that you'll never catch her in a bad outfit. Ever. Especially if it's a day as important and memorable as, say, her son's wedding, where she knows everyone would be paying close attention to what she's wearing. She is, after all, a fashion icon, and very rarely does Posh Spice miss the mark when it comes to her outfits. But her inappropriate dress for her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding might be just the one exception.

Long before she and her husband, David Beckham, reportedly became estranged from their son Brooklyn, the stylish couple attended his star-studded wedding to model and actor Nicola Peltz in April 2022. It was a lavish and joyful occasion — at least, that's how it seemed from the outside (more on this later). Ever the risk-taker, Victoria opted for a silver slip dress rather than your typical mother-of-the-groom attire. Her look was designed by Lara Barrio, with lace trimmings along her chest and a plunging neckline.

Looking back, however, it was probably not the smartest move to wear such a revealing dress — at least according to some viewers. While there's no denying she looked beautiful, many found Victoria's choice of gown a little odd. As one user noted, "It's inappropriate. It's classless. It's vulgar. It's too suggestive." Another was mystified as to why she'd even wear a slip dress to her son's wedding. "It looks like she's going to bed. That dress looks like a nighttime dress." But not all comments were negative, as others thought Victoria looked chic and elegant. "Nothing about this gives me 'look at me' energy," a fourth user stressed. "She might be an a**hole but that dress is stunning," another argued.