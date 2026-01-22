Victoria Beckham's Inappropriate Outfit To Son Brooklyn's Wedding Will Always Haunt Her
If there's one thing we all know about Victoria Beckham, it's that you'll never catch her in a bad outfit. Ever. Especially if it's a day as important and memorable as, say, her son's wedding, where she knows everyone would be paying close attention to what she's wearing. She is, after all, a fashion icon, and very rarely does Posh Spice miss the mark when it comes to her outfits. But her inappropriate dress for her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding might be just the one exception.
Long before she and her husband, David Beckham, reportedly became estranged from their son Brooklyn, the stylish couple attended his star-studded wedding to model and actor Nicola Peltz in April 2022. It was a lavish and joyful occasion — at least, that's how it seemed from the outside (more on this later). Ever the risk-taker, Victoria opted for a silver slip dress rather than your typical mother-of-the-groom attire. Her look was designed by Lara Barrio, with lace trimmings along her chest and a plunging neckline.
Looking back, however, it was probably not the smartest move to wear such a revealing dress — at least according to some viewers. While there's no denying she looked beautiful, many found Victoria's choice of gown a little odd. As one user noted, "It's inappropriate. It's classless. It's vulgar. It's too suggestive." Another was mystified as to why she'd even wear a slip dress to her son's wedding. "It looks like she's going to bed. That dress looks like a nighttime dress." But not all comments were negative, as others thought Victoria looked chic and elegant. "Nothing about this gives me 'look at me' energy," a fourth user stressed. "She might be an a**hole but that dress is stunning," another argued.
Was Victoria Beckham trying to upstage Nicola Peltz?
Clearly, Victoria Beckham's daring look for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding has left social media users divided. Many on X accused the fashion mogul of trying to take the spotlight away from the bride, especially amid rumors that she and Peltz were secretly at odds. A few months after the wedding, speculation surfaced that Victoria and her daughter-in-law had a falling-out, which allegedly caused Brooklyn to distance himself from his parents and siblings in the years that followed. An insider told Page Six at the time, "They can't stand each other and don't talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous."
The drama reportedly started when Peltz didn't wear a Victoria Beckham-designed gown to her wedding. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the actor stressed to Variety in August 2022, noting there was no truth to the feud rumors. She ended up wearing a custom Valentino gown, which, contrary to her earlier claims, Peltz may have intended to wear from the beginning. Meanwhile, in his bombshell statement addressing their family feud, Brooklyn also accused his mother of bailing on his wife at the last minute, "despite how excited [Nicola] was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," according to a screenshot of his Instagram Story shared on Reddit.
But perhaps the main issue wasn't the gown or Victoria's inappropriate wedding look. In one of his more shocking claims, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with his wife, much to the couple's surprise — and utter embarrassment. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," Brooklyn stated. "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."