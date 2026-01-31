Side-By-Side Pics Of White House Aide Lindsey Halligan Show How Much She's Changed
Former Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan has changed considerably over time. Since joining Donald Trump's legal squad in 2022, the former athlete and pageant darling has ditched her own style. She's completely surrendered to the MAGA aesthetic, which has attracted great fascination from the general public. MAGA makeup, by the way, is the ultra-flashy, over-the-top look that Republican women have become obsessed with. And while one size doesn't necessarily fit all here, anyone who prefers ultra-bronzed skin, smokey eyes, and mismatched, unprimed foundation can join the club. Unfortunately, Halligan hasn't been able to escape it (not that it seems like she wants to).
Although Halligan was already running in Republican camps before she started showing off in Trump's orbit, it took her becoming totally integrated into his world for her to fully embrace their signature look. Back in 2022. Halligan's makeup, while a bit muddy, was more unique. That's clear in the photo on the left, where she stepped out with thick brows, frosted lipstick, and a heavily contoured jawline. Of course, she was already embracing the trappings of MAGA makeup by choosing an unflattering shade of foundation. But that's for another day. More than three years later, Halligan, who's actually sported makeup much worse than Trump's, has perfected the aesthetic. On the right, she's traded her harsh contour for something lighter, giving herself a more rounded appearance. She also upped the bronze factor and piled on even more gobs of eyeliner. Yeah, she's definitely in there.
Lindsey Halligan's makeup isn't all that's changed
Lindsey Halligan's outward appearance isn't all that's changed about her.
Starting out, Halligan was simply one of the lawyers helping Donald Trump fight against his mounting legal troubles. But Trump gave her a major promotion in September 2025 by making her the interim U.S. attorney for Virginia's district. "It is my honor to appoint Lindsey Halligan, who has been serving as Special Assistant to the President at the White House, as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia," he posted to his Truth Social account. "Lindsey is a tough, smart, and loyal attorney, who has worked with me for a long time, including in the winning fight against the Weaponization of our Justice System by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats..."
Unfortunately for Halligan, her role as the interim U.S. Attorney, which was wildly challenged from the get-go because of her unfamiliarity with prosecutions, ended in January 2026 when a judge ruled to remove her. U.S. Attorney General Pan Bondi was the first to announce the news in an X statement on January 20. After spending several paragraphs showering Halligan with praise for her work, Bondi said, "Her departure is a significant loss for the Department of Justice and the communities she served." She continued, "While we will feel her absence keenly, we are confident that she will continue to serve her country in other ways."