Side-By-Side Pics Of White House Aide Lindsey Halligan Show How Much She's Changed

Former Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan has changed considerably over time. Since joining Donald Trump's legal squad in 2022, the former athlete and pageant darling has ditched her own style. She's completely surrendered to the MAGA aesthetic, which has attracted great fascination from the general public. MAGA makeup, by the way, is the ultra-flashy, over-the-top look that Republican women have become obsessed with. And while one size doesn't necessarily fit all here, anyone who prefers ultra-bronzed skin, smokey eyes, and mismatched, unprimed foundation can join the club. Unfortunately, Halligan hasn't been able to escape it (not that it seems like she wants to).

Although Halligan was already running in Republican camps before she started showing off in Trump's orbit, it took her becoming totally integrated into his world for her to fully embrace their signature look. Back in 2022. Halligan's makeup, while a bit muddy, was more unique. That's clear in the photo on the left, where she stepped out with thick brows, frosted lipstick, and a heavily contoured jawline. Of course, she was already embracing the trappings of MAGA makeup by choosing an unflattering shade of foundation. But that's for another day. More than three years later, Halligan, who's actually sported makeup much worse than Trump's, has perfected the aesthetic. On the right, she's traded her harsh contour for something lighter, giving herself a more rounded appearance. She also upped the bronze factor and piled on even more gobs of eyeliner. Yeah, she's definitely in there.