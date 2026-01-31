Lauren Boebert Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason

Lauren Boebert is a diehard MAGA politician, but she has not embraced "Mar-a-Lago face" like many of her counterparts. Characterized by heavy makeup and overt cosmetic procedures, particularly fillers and Botox, the beauty trend has become synonymous with the women within Donald Trump's inner circle during his second presidency. But the ultraconservative congresswoman from Colorado has escaped looking the part largely because she doesn't fill her lips.

As the November 2025 photo shows (below), Boebert has opted to keep her naturally thin lips as-is — and she doesn't seem self-conscious about it. Boebert loves wearing bright red lipstick, suggesting she has no issues with the lack of plump lips. The representative also doesn't have the overfilled cheeks seen on many MAGA stars' faces. All in all, it looks like Boebert has avoided the "Mar-a-Lago face" by staying away from fillers in general. That doesn't mean she doesn't believe in some professional help to look youthful, though.

Roberto Schmidt/Getty

Boebert admitted to getting cosmetic work while defending her opposition to a spending bill that included funds for what she called "transgender medicine." "You want to spend your own money to change your body up, sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she said on Rumble in March 2024 (via Newsweek). But she clearly doesn't overdo it. An August 2025 unfiltered photo of Boebert proved she isn't completely frozen-faced just yet, as she still has plenty of expression lines. However, she has been much less forthcoming about other cosmetic procedure rumors.