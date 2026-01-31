Lauren Boebert Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason
Lauren Boebert is a diehard MAGA politician, but she has not embraced "Mar-a-Lago face" like many of her counterparts. Characterized by heavy makeup and overt cosmetic procedures, particularly fillers and Botox, the beauty trend has become synonymous with the women within Donald Trump's inner circle during his second presidency. But the ultraconservative congresswoman from Colorado has escaped looking the part largely because she doesn't fill her lips.
As the November 2025 photo shows (below), Boebert has opted to keep her naturally thin lips as-is — and she doesn't seem self-conscious about it. Boebert loves wearing bright red lipstick, suggesting she has no issues with the lack of plump lips. The representative also doesn't have the overfilled cheeks seen on many MAGA stars' faces. All in all, it looks like Boebert has avoided the "Mar-a-Lago face" by staying away from fillers in general. That doesn't mean she doesn't believe in some professional help to look youthful, though.
Boebert admitted to getting cosmetic work while defending her opposition to a spending bill that included funds for what she called "transgender medicine." "You want to spend your own money to change your body up, sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she said on Rumble in March 2024 (via Newsweek). But she clearly doesn't overdo it. An August 2025 unfiltered photo of Boebert proved she isn't completely frozen-faced just yet, as she still has plenty of expression lines. However, she has been much less forthcoming about other cosmetic procedure rumors.
Lauren Boebert supposedly had her breasts enlarged
Before Lauren Boebert's transformation into a MAGA politician, she was a business owner in Rifle, Colorado, where she ran the aptly named Shooters Grill. The gun-themed restaurant was pretty popular before it shuttered in 2022, but employees claimed that the reality behind closed doors was a lot different from the one experienced by guests. In a 2022 interview with Mother Jones, ex-staffers accused Boebert of spending a ton of money on herself while failing to pay them by the book. Among that was a reported breast augmentation.
Boebert has never disclosed getting breast enhancement surgery, but that hasn't kept people from believing she has. "Confession. i actually think Lauren Boebert is cute (although the boob job pretty much ruins it — but i digress...)," one X user revealed. Others brought up her supposed surgery to take a jab at Howard Stern after he criticized Boebert's "Beetlejuice" scandal. "Things [have] changed. There was a time when Howard would have invited Lauren Boebert on his show so he could rate her boob job," another X user wrote.
Others used the rumors to take a jab at the representative's fierce opposition to sex reassignment surgery. "Lauren Boebert got a boob job, that is not the way God made her. Its ok for her to change her body but no one else?" a third X user argued. We won't know for sure unless Boebert chooses to discuss going under the knife. Until then, we can count on social media users to keep the rumors alive.