What The Bridgerton Stars Look Like In Real Life
Steamy Netflix staple "Bridgerton" has kept audiences swooning for multiple seasons, and its all-encompassing stories have helped endear its cast to millions of viewers worldwide. When it comes to creating the "ton" and its Regency-era characters, the costume designers have the daunting but dreamy task of bringing the rich romantic energy of these beloved characters to life. "I think that is the best word to sum it all up [is spectacular]," the show's men's associate designer, Dougie Hawkes, told The Independent. "As a viewer, you really should want to see something that's spectacular."
While we know the truth about the intimate scenes on the show, some fans may be shocked to see just how different the cast looks in real life without the lavish fashions and larger-than-life wigs seen on screen. From bright hair colors to contrasting senses of personal style, the actors who bring "Bridgerton" to life on screen keep things interesting off-screen — even if they miss their period costumes at the end of the day. "My favourite part of the process of 'Bridgerton' are the costume fittings," actor Claudia Jessie, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton, told Harper's Bazaar. "I love being in there and seeing which fabrics they've chosen ... I'm in awe of what they come up with. I rarely have anything to say other than, 'Can I lift my arms in it?'"
Nicola Coughlan is a bona fide blonde
The transformation of "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan is stunning, especially considering how different she looks off-screen compared to her character, Penelope Featherington. In the show, Penelope's bright red hair and penchant for bright dress designs endeared her to many. But in real life, Coughlan is a natural blonde; she has even shown off her light locs that she's had since a young age on Instagram! As for her sense of style, she has embraced her own mix of classic and modern fits.
She has shared that her style has evolved since appearing on the Netflix series, as she has seen the art of clothes making from the ground up. "I think seeing a garment being made from scratch and the amount of effort that goes into it has really made me appreciate fashion in a different way and made me want to explore it," she told Women's Wear Daily. During the show's season three press tour, which saw her character's love story with Colin Bridgerton blossom, she was inundated with offers from stylists like Emilia Wickstead, Susie Cave of The Vampire's Wife, and Roksanda Ilinčić to dress her. But no matter what stylist she works with, she leans towards designs that are both elegant and bold. "I've learned to sort of embrace it and love it for the joy and artistic expression that it is," she said of her style to Harper's Bazaar.
Golda Rosheuvel still rocks incredible hair and fashion
As Queen Charlotte on "Bridgerton," Golda Rosheuvel wears the most extravagant costumes and wigs on the series by far. In real life, the actor is still bold with her fashion choices and hairstyles, though they are decidedly less extravagant compared to her character. She's been known to incorporate period-style influences into her red carpet looks, something that shows her commitment to storytelling. "It's important to keep on pushing yourself and telling a story, it's the same avenue as acting, to be able to tell a story confidently about women's bodies," she once shared with Harper's Bazaar.
But even while she's rocking her own fashion, she's consistently getting into "Bridgerton" royalty shape. In one example of the untold truth of Rosheuvel, she actively trains to be able to wear her heavy wardrobe on both her body and head while filming. She's even had to wear a neck brace in between shots in order to keep herself as comfortable and stable as possible. "I train three times a week, I eat healthily, [and] I drink lots of water because you have to have stamina to wear those costumes," she revealed to The Independent. It sounds like a lot of work, but the actor has a sense of humor about it. "My insides are still intact. But one has to be very careful. Got to be match fit."
Claudia Jessie's fashion has a fun, meaningful vibe
Part of the untold truth of "Bridgerton" star Claudia Jessie is that, unlike the elevated style of her character Eloise, her real-life persona is only just now embracing the fun of fashion. She's maintained that off-camera, she's focused on having fun and keeping comfortable simultaneously. But it's also more than just clothing to the star; she also likes to tell a story with her looks while contributing to society for the better, like supporting designers who are at the beginning of their career or who use recycled or unconventional materials. "I won't wear a designer for the sake of it," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I take a large amount of involvement, because I really want it to mean something, and I want it to be of value rather than to just look good."
Jessie has also leaned into embracing bold patterns and colors more in her wardrobe, thanks to the show's costume designers, even if she claims that by the end of a shooting day, she wants to wear a tracksuit instead of a tight corset. That being said, she is intrigued by the possibility of dressing up for a night on the town in her period best at least once. "I wouldn't mind turning up in a pub just dressed like full Regency [era-inspired]," she revealed to People. "See what happens. Just go loose."
Adjoa Andoh embraces her androgynous style
Compared to the elegant grace of her character, Lady Agatha Danbury, actor Adjoa Andoh revealed part of her untold truth in that she prefers to keep her real-life wardrobe more gender neutral. Mixing both masculine and feminine-presenting fits into her daily wear is something that Andoh says makes her more comfortable in more ways than one. "I'm interested in people being who they are as a person, not conforming to any particular stereotypes we have about what a gendered person should be," she told the Daily Mail. She's been known to show off her red-carpet-ready style on her Instagram page, flaunting flowing silk dresses to simple black and white tailored pantsuits. She never sticks with one style, which is just how she likes it.
But to Adjoa, not all of Lady Danbury's designs are strictly traditional. She has shared how she has requested more masculine-prominent details be introduced into her character's wardrobe to reflect her inner strength as well as set her apart from the rest of the "ton." From tailored jackets to stately hats and a cane, she likens the style to a form of protection. "There's all these frankly obsessive details that for me have become part of her armor," she explained to the publication.
Hannah Dodd likes to stay stylish
As shy, sweet Francesca Bridgerton, actor Hannah Dodd dons frocks filled with lace and light colors to reflect her character's innocence. But in real life, Dodd leans towards more daring fashion choices that have made her a designer darling. She wholeheartedly embraces trying new fits with her stylist, Felicity Kay, who also works with actor Paul Mescal. "Sometimes, when we do a fitting, I'm like 'I need more places to go,'" she admitted to Elle. "There are some outfits that make me want to leave the house!"
Rather than embrace the flowing nature of her "Bridgerton" gowns, Dodd likes to lean more into tailored outfits, looking for crisp, clean lines as a way to stand out while still feeling comfortable and confident. She says that she gravitates towards black as her color of choice, but her stylist likes to push her outside of her boundaries. And when it comes to appearing at public events, she embraces that style more than ever in order to remain grounded. "These events can make you feel a bit scared sometimes, but clothing can help you feel your best self and help you feel your most confident," she told the publication.
Ruth Gemmell is still elegant but a bit more casual
When it comes to running a household, Lady Violet Bridgerton does so with grace and calm, which is reflected in her elegant and stately attire. Her real-life counterpart, actor Ruth Gemmell, is equally as elegant, if not a bit more casual in her everyday style. On set, Gemmell has praised the costume department for both their attention to detail and their incredible artistry. "Often [the pieces] are embellished by hand, bead by bead, and I mean ... I have never dressed so well in my life," she once gushed to Tatler.
Off set, the actor tends to lean into more casual, comfortable attire as a way of staying true to herself. She opts for more lived-in attire like flowing linen pants and simple but stylish dresses when she is not donning a corset on set or a flowing gown on the red carpet. She even fashions her hair in a casually elegant way, often seen in an upswept bun or loose waves. In turn, she finds that by creating that balance, it makes her time as Lady Bridgerton all the more exceptional. "It's a nice antidote and also makes me feel more special when I don those outfits," she shared with Untitled Magazine.
Phoebe Dynevor likes more gender-neutral styles
Since she first appeared on screen as Daphne Bridgerton, actor Phoebe Dynevor has entranced audiences with her talent. As the show's Duchess, Daphne adorned light-colored, lavish gowns with beautiful jewelry to accompany them. Her light locks are nearly always swept back to frame her delicate features. But in real life, Dynevor's sense of style is decidedly more modern — which may explain the real reason she dyed her signature red hair.
While on set, Dynevor credits the strict-fitting corsets with aiding her characterization of Daphne. "Without the clothes I don't think I would have been able to be her to the same degree," she once told The Times. "I wouldn't have been able to feel like her." In her own life, she has revealed that she likes to dress in a more gender-fluid style, but that doesn't mean she can't enjoy the occasional dress-up for an event or for fun. "I just think we women should be able to do whatever we please, whether that's dress up or down," she explained to the publication. "I want to experiment and have fun with clothes. I just don't necessarily want a full face of make-up and perfectly coiffed hair."
Polly Walker prefers to keep things low key
Unlike the loud fashion of her character Lady Portia Featherington, actor Polly Walker prefers to keep her normal style more reserved and comfortable. She opts for black jeans and simple blouses on most days when she's not filming, and her natural hair color is slightly darker than the classic Featherington red hue she sports in her puffed wigs. While she and her fictitious family opt for bright citrus hues like yellow and orange in their everyday attire, the actor claims it helps her step more into her character's shoes, even if the practice can be quite the challenge. "Keeping your head in the game, instead of thinking my dress is digging in here or if I lean back too far I will topple over, wasn't easy," she said of her filming duties to The Sunday Post.
But even with the fun she has with her own character, she has expressed her desire to switch up her on-screen wardrobe in the style of other characters. "I'd like to be dressed a bit more like Lady Bridgerton or Lady Danbury instead of these fluorescent colors," she admitted to Vulture. "But that's the Featheringtons for you. If I can do it, anyone can."
Jessica Madsen's natural look is softer than her character
Playing the cruel Cressida Cowper has kept actor Jessica Madsen decked out in frilly, flashy high-necked gowns and crowns. By season three, her wardrobe was elevated to a new level, which was the creative team's way of showing how much protection the character needed to ward off her dueling demons. "We intentionally did want to make her bigger, and her armor got bigger as things got worse in her situation," costume designer John Glaser revealed to Elle.
In real life, the scene-stealing actor does enjoy a bit of sparkle but opts for more variety than her on-screen counterpart. She likes to don a simple suit every now and then and has settled into a more neutral palette for her everyday wardrobe, something she says makes her feel beautiful. Every now and then, she even likes to test the waters with new red carpet styles depending on how the ensemble speaks to her. But for Madsen, she maintains that she has the best of both worlds when it comes to her job and the fashions that fill it. "Even though I love minimal make-up for me, I do feel really fantastic when I'm dressed up as her, too," she admitted to Harper's Bazaar.