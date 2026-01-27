What The Bridgerton Stars Look Like In Real Life

Steamy Netflix staple "Bridgerton" has kept audiences swooning for multiple seasons, and its all-encompassing stories have helped endear its cast to millions of viewers worldwide. When it comes to creating the "ton" and its Regency-era characters, the costume designers have the daunting but dreamy task of bringing the rich romantic energy of these beloved characters to life. "I think that is the best word to sum it all up [is spectacular]," the show's men's associate designer, Dougie Hawkes, told The Independent. "As a viewer, you really should want to see something that's spectacular."

While we know the truth about the intimate scenes on the show, some fans may be shocked to see just how different the cast looks in real life without the lavish fashions and larger-than-life wigs seen on screen. From bright hair colors to contrasting senses of personal style, the actors who bring "Bridgerton" to life on screen keep things interesting off-screen — even if they miss their period costumes at the end of the day. "My favourite part of the process of 'Bridgerton' are the costume fittings," actor Claudia Jessie, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton, told Harper's Bazaar. "I love being in there and seeing which fabrics they've chosen ... I'm in awe of what they come up with. I rarely have anything to say other than, 'Can I lift my arms in it?'"