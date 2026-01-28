Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp & Stephen Miller Are Closer Than We Thought
Natalie Harp and Donald Trump affair rumors have been swirling for months. Although the infidelity rumors remain unsubstantiated, social media often speculates about the executive assistant's bond with Trump, whom she has repeatedly gushed about. But the president may not be the only man in the administration with whom Harp is close. The White House aide is apparently pretty chummy with Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for domestic policy.
On January 27, Harp and Stephen, whose marriage to podcaster Katie Miller is very weird, were photographed as they ascended the steps of Air Force One together. They were accompanying the president to Clive, Iowa, where he addressed his supporters later that night.
Although Harp's relationship with Stephen could be purely business-oriented, it's clear that, at the very least, he thinks very highly of the assistant. When speaking with Fox News about Harp's efficiency within the Trump administration, he had nothing but positive things to say about her. He called her "one of the hardest working, most loyal and most talented staffers I have ever worked with." He added, "She is a phenomenal asset to President Trump."
Stephen Miller likely works closely with Natalie Harp
Natalie Harp and Stephen Miller likely cross paths frequently.
Stephen, of course, has infamously influenced Trump's handling of his highly controversial, often challenged, and sometimes deadly immigration policies. Meanwhile, Harp, who has gained a rather peculiar reputation for being a "human printer" for Trump (who prefers paper news over digital news), is often responsible for coordinating the president's meetings. Undoubtedly, many of them have included Stephen. With that said, it's unknown whether Harp's relationship with Stephen extends beyond professional parameters.
Not much is known about Harp's social life outside of the White House. Unlike other high-ranking members of Trump's inner circle, Harp doesn't appear to have any public social media accounts, which further adds to her mysterious aura. Meanwhile, Stephen is said to prefer socializing within the Trump administration, due to the unpopularity of both him and his wife, Katie Miller. So it's very possible that a friendship has bloomed between the colleagues.