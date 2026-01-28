Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp & Stephen Miller Are Closer Than We Thought

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump affair rumors have been swirling for months. Although the infidelity rumors remain unsubstantiated, social media often speculates about the executive assistant's bond with Trump, whom she has repeatedly gushed about. But the president may not be the only man in the administration with whom Harp is close. The White House aide is apparently pretty chummy with Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for domestic policy.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

On January 27, Harp and Stephen, whose marriage to podcaster Katie Miller is very weird, were photographed as they ascended the steps of Air Force One together. They were accompanying the president to Clive, Iowa, where he addressed his supporters later that night.

Although Harp's relationship with Stephen could be purely business-oriented, it's clear that, at the very least, he thinks very highly of the assistant. When speaking with Fox News about Harp's efficiency within the Trump administration, he had nothing but positive things to say about her. He called her "one of the hardest working, most loyal and most talented staffers I have ever worked with." He added, "She is a phenomenal asset to President Trump."