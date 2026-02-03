The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Sara Gilbert Is Just Sad

Sara Gilbert started acting when she was just 6 years old because, as she told Entertainment Weekly, she "was dying to do it," even then. Gilbert's older siblings, Jonathan and Melissa Gilbert, were both child stars on "Little House on the Prairie," and when she noticed the perks they enjoyed, she was sold. "They would get gifts from working on sets, especially at Christmas," she recalled, quipping, "I wanted in on those presents." Gilbert's first gig was a Kool-Aid commercial, followed by an episode of the 1982 TV series "The Magical World of Disney."

Two years later, she landed her first big role in the TV movie "Calamity Jane," and by 1988, she was a household name. Gilbert was 13 when she was cast as Darlene Connor on the smash hit show "Roseanne," and by then, the appeal was no longer about the presents but about escaping high school. "I don't think I was suited for adolescence, so for me it was great to have a job and feel like I was in this adult world," Gilbert told Entertainment Weekly back in 1997.

It's a sentiment she again shared with the outlet in 2020, recalling, "I didn't really love being in regular school, so anything that put me in a more creative environment was a plus." And while Gilbert admits there were downsides, she told "The Talk" (via Yahoo) that she still considers it a blessing. "[T]he creative outlet kind of saved my life," she confessed.