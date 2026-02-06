Paris Jackson Will Always Be Haunted By Inappropriate 2024 Academy Awards Party Dress

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, grew up to be gorgeous and is now known for playing with fashion. Over the years, the famous model/musician has worn a plethora of eye-catching runway looks that the average person probably wouldn't be able to pull off. Whether she's embracing her sultry side on the red carpet or buttoning things up for a chic magazine spread, Paris usually knocks it out of the park. Unfortunately, her track record hasn't exactly been flawless. Every now and then, the "Lighthouse" songstress actually fails to impress. And one of her most glaring pitfalls happened in 2024 when she attended an Academy Awards viewing party.

Dia Dipasupil & Dia Dipasupil/Getty

To bring you up to speed, Paris rolled up to a shindig for film's biggest night hosted by the one and only Elton John. And while she wasn't bound by the event's black-tie dress code, she completely skirted all reasonable expectations by showing up in a translucent, asset-bearing dress that we actually had to censor before publishing. Despite its long sleeves and floor-length hem, the dress, which exposed her black underwear, offered little modesty. And when she turned around, the fashion infractions didn't stop. In one shot, photographers captured the large, fur-lined heart cutout that covered the entirety of her back. Unfortunately, she chose the wrong dress, because Paris was definitely one of the worst-dressed 2024 Oscar's participants. Hey, it happens!