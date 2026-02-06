Paris Jackson Will Always Be Haunted By Inappropriate 2024 Academy Awards Party Dress
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, grew up to be gorgeous and is now known for playing with fashion. Over the years, the famous model/musician has worn a plethora of eye-catching runway looks that the average person probably wouldn't be able to pull off. Whether she's embracing her sultry side on the red carpet or buttoning things up for a chic magazine spread, Paris usually knocks it out of the park. Unfortunately, her track record hasn't exactly been flawless. Every now and then, the "Lighthouse" songstress actually fails to impress. And one of her most glaring pitfalls happened in 2024 when she attended an Academy Awards viewing party.
To bring you up to speed, Paris rolled up to a shindig for film's biggest night hosted by the one and only Elton John. And while she wasn't bound by the event's black-tie dress code, she completely skirted all reasonable expectations by showing up in a translucent, asset-bearing dress that we actually had to censor before publishing. Despite its long sleeves and floor-length hem, the dress, which exposed her black underwear, offered little modesty. And when she turned around, the fashion infractions didn't stop. In one shot, photographers captured the large, fur-lined heart cutout that covered the entirety of her back. Unfortunately, she chose the wrong dress, because Paris was definitely one of the worst-dressed 2024 Oscar's participants. Hey, it happens!
How Paris Jackson approaches style
Paris Jackson's bold look from the Oscars bash hasn't threatened her title as a Gen-Z style icon.
Although some of her outfits haven't landed, fashion is deeply embedded within Paris' DNA — and it's even harmonious with other aspects of her life. "I live in a vintage home that was built in the 1940s," she explained to Fashionista in October 2024. "My house, my animals, my clothing and everything else co-exist very beautifully where there's a lot of earth tones and a lot of natural elements." However, she didn't achieve this overnight. "[My relationship with fashion] used to be more of a love-hate and now it's more love because I've learned how to not let the industry affect my personal life and find a good balance with it," she continued.
Paris' commitment to personal style has been prevalent for years. In 2017, when she was still a newbie in the industry, the young starlet spoke with Fashion Week Daily and shared what she'd like to achieve with her fashion. "I want to be someone who shows young girls that you don't have to be a certain size or shape or color to be considered beautiful," she explained. "Beauty comes from within, and it's only through self-expression and staying true to yourself and being able to share your own inner light that shows the world your own beauty."