Kaitlan Collins Seemingly Debuts Hunky New Boyfriend At 2026 Grammys

It bears mentioning that the photos of Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid attending the 2026 Grammys, Pre-Grammy Gala, and the after parties weren't super loved up. In fact, even in the snaps where they had their arms around each other, there was a bit of distance between the two. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean they aren't dating. After all, not everyone is into PDA — in photos of Kaitlan Collins with her ex-boyfriend Will Douglas, the couple certainly wasn't all over each other either. With that in mind, we wouldn't necessarily rule out the possibility that the Grammys were the ideal spot for the CNN stalwart to medium-launch her new relationship (let's face it, taking someone to the Grammys is too big a deal to be considered a soft launch).

On the other hand, there is also the fact that Kaitlan Collins seemed to be quite cozy with another mystery man over her holiday break from CNN. The White House correspondent hadn't posted snaps herself, but her friend (who she'd previously taken as a date to the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors) Sean Francis shared a pic of her with one Matt Moore in an Instagram photo carousel in December 2025.

Granted, it's possible that was also just a friends pic. Collins appears to have a very tight-knit circle, so we wouldn't rule out the possibility that anybody she's been pictured with is nothing more than a buddy. Ultimately, we'll probably have to see an official confirmation from the journalist herself when it comes to her love life. In the meantime, there's no question that she's having a total blast.