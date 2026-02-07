Close-Up Pics Of Carrie Underwood Back The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Gossip

Carrie Underwood's transformation since her "American Idol" days serves as a stark reminder of how fast time flies. In the 20-plus years she has been in the spotlight, she has experimented with different hairstyles, makeup, and fashion trends. But fans couldn't help but notice that her face has undergone some not-so-subtle changes over the years, sparking years-long rumors that Underwood has had plastic surgery. Some even believe that the "American Idol" judge has joined the list of country stars who have a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. And close-up pics back up that theory.

When we compare photos from when Underwood burst onto the scene in 2005 and today, we can see that she has embraced some of the hallmark signs that characterize the Mar-a-Lago face trend. Chief among them is the lips. Her younger self had considerably thinner lips, suggesting she has used filler to achieve the look. Some have guessed she has gotten a nose job as well. "WTH happened to her looks? She was so cute and nose looks terrible now ... OMG no bueno Carrie–your voice is perfect and so were your looks," an Instagram user commented under the January 2026 post seen below on the right.

The "Before He Cheats" singer has admitted to undergoing some cosmetic procedures. "I do like some Botox," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. When Stern (perhaps inappropriately) warned her about overdoing it, she highlighted that she's careful with it. "I don't [go crazy with it]," she said. But it looks like she may have gotten a bit carried away since then.