Close-Up Pics Of Carrie Underwood Back The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Gossip
Carrie Underwood's transformation since her "American Idol" days serves as a stark reminder of how fast time flies. In the 20-plus years she has been in the spotlight, she has experimented with different hairstyles, makeup, and fashion trends. But fans couldn't help but notice that her face has undergone some not-so-subtle changes over the years, sparking years-long rumors that Underwood has had plastic surgery. Some even believe that the "American Idol" judge has joined the list of country stars who have a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. And close-up pics back up that theory.
When we compare photos from when Underwood burst onto the scene in 2005 and today, we can see that she has embraced some of the hallmark signs that characterize the Mar-a-Lago face trend. Chief among them is the lips. Her younger self had considerably thinner lips, suggesting she has used filler to achieve the look. Some have guessed she has gotten a nose job as well. "WTH happened to her looks? She was so cute and nose looks terrible now ... OMG no bueno Carrie–your voice is perfect and so were your looks," an Instagram user commented under the January 2026 post seen below on the right.
The "Before He Cheats" singer has admitted to undergoing some cosmetic procedures. "I do like some Botox," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. When Stern (perhaps inappropriately) warned her about overdoing it, she highlighted that she's careful with it. "I don't [go crazy with it]," she said. But it looks like she may have gotten a bit carried away since then.
Carrie Underwood has suffered facial injuries that required surgery
In November 2017, Underwood suffered a hard fall that left her with a broken wrist and facial injuries. "I was taking the dogs out ... and I tripped. ... I went to catch myself and just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would be perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up," she revealed on the "Bobby Bones Show" in 2018. She had surgery that same night and had between 40 and 50 stitches on her face.
In a note on her fan club's site (via Variety), she shared that her face still didn't look the same two months later. "Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she wrote. In "The Howard Stern" interview, she revealed some of the strategies she has used to conceal the scars. "I'm always trying to reach goals. I'm just like, 'What can we laser?'" she joked. However, South Carolina-based plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf told Nicki Swift in 2024 that Underwood's face changes can't all be explained by the reconstructive work.
In his professional opinion, she has had a rhinoplasty, fillers on her lips, cheeks, and jaw, laser resurfacing, and Botox. But her face isn't all that has changed. Underwood has also undergone an impressive fitness evolution, with the country star emphasizing the importance of focusing on her health. "Health and fitness is not just a thing I do, it's a part of my life," she told Today in 2023.