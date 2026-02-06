7 Pics Of Karoline Leavitt's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today

A lot has been said about Karoline Leavitt's lips, which have changed in size since she took her position as White House press secretary. During an interview with Newsmax in August 2025, Donald Trump made a creepy comment about Leavitt's lips. The president was trying to heap praise on his press secretary's work, but decided to instead focus on her physical attributes. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said.

Later that year, Leavitt's mouth was all people could focus on when she was featured in a spread for Vanity Fair. Leavitt's lip injections seemed obvious when the publication shared some of its photos of members of the Trump administration on Instagram. The first slide was an extreme closeup of her mouth, which had red bumps that appeared to be from injection marks. Leavitt and her lips were roasted in the comment section of the post. "Fresh from her filler appointment," one user wrote. "Which episode of botched is this?" another added.

The Vanity Fair photoshoot may be the most viral post showcasing her seemingly enhanced mouth, but Leavitt has flaunted her puffy pout on Instagram herself. Following the wrap of Trump's presidential campaign in November 2024, she posted the above carousel recapping her time on the road with POTUS. In the first slide showing her boarding Air Force One, her top and bottom lips look huge. Leavitt's lips fluctuate in size throughout the post and look much thinner in some pics, which were likely from earlier in the campaign. Older pics of Leavitt show how jarringly different her lips used to be in size compared to her Trump administration look.