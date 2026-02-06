7 Pics Of Karoline Leavitt's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today
A lot has been said about Karoline Leavitt's lips, which have changed in size since she took her position as White House press secretary. During an interview with Newsmax in August 2025, Donald Trump made a creepy comment about Leavitt's lips. The president was trying to heap praise on his press secretary's work, but decided to instead focus on her physical attributes. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said.
Later that year, Leavitt's mouth was all people could focus on when she was featured in a spread for Vanity Fair. Leavitt's lip injections seemed obvious when the publication shared some of its photos of members of the Trump administration on Instagram. The first slide was an extreme closeup of her mouth, which had red bumps that appeared to be from injection marks. Leavitt and her lips were roasted in the comment section of the post. "Fresh from her filler appointment," one user wrote. "Which episode of botched is this?" another added.
The Vanity Fair photoshoot may be the most viral post showcasing her seemingly enhanced mouth, but Leavitt has flaunted her puffy pout on Instagram herself. Following the wrap of Trump's presidential campaign in November 2024, she posted the above carousel recapping her time on the road with POTUS. In the first slide showing her boarding Air Force One, her top and bottom lips look huge. Leavitt's lips fluctuate in size throughout the post and look much thinner in some pics, which were likely from earlier in the campaign. Older pics of Leavitt show how jarringly different her lips used to be in size compared to her Trump administration look.
Karoline Leavitt's lips blended in with her tan
In a July 2017 Instagram post, Karoline Leavitt was virtually unrecognizable from the person who gained notoriety as Donald Trump's press secretary. The post featured a young Leavitt in a floral halter top and jean shorts with a cute fluffy dog perched on her lap. She flashed a giant smile, and her lips were noticeably smaller. Perhaps it's due to her deep summer tan, but it's hard to tell where her lips end and the rest of her face begins. Leavitt's lip filler sticks out often now, but some Instagrammers pointed out that it was missing in the photo. "Clearly, this is BEFORE her lips and nose jobs," one wrote.
She used bright lipstick to accentuate her lips
Not long before Karoline Leavitt underwent her transformation into White House Barbie, she uploaded a snap to Instagram alongside a friend. The pic was posted in February 2023, a year before she started working for Donald Trump. Leavitt's blond hair had a healthy sheen and she wasn't in full Mar-a-Lago face mode yet. However, her face makeup was far from perfect; bright white blotches of powder or concealer created racoon eyes. She also wore red lipstick to accentuate her lips, but it just highlighted how much thinner they were pre-filler.
Karoline Leavitt's nearly non-existent upper lip
In a June 2023 Instagram post, Karoline Leavitt flaunted her legs in a pair of jean shorts and a black tank top. She accessorized with a trucker hat that read, "Republicans Are Hotter." Smiling for the camera, Leavitt's lips were not as prominent as they would later be, and her lip gloss wasn't much help. Her fluctuating pout was noticed by people in the comment section. "How many size lips do you carry in your purse?" one troll asked. In the following slide, Leavitt pursed her lips to accentuate them, but they were still clearly much smaller than during her time with the Trump administration.
Her barely-there lips matched her holiday outfit
Long before she officially worked there, Karoline Leavitt visited the White House during the December 2020 holiday season. As seen in an Instagram pic at the time, she rocked a sparkly V-neck dress that put her figure on display. She was darkly tanned for the winter season, aside from the white flashback on her undereye area and cheeks. She made sure to apply a thick coat of red lipstick to match her outfit. It made Leavitt's lips stand out, but it also showed how little lip there was to cover with makeup.
Her white hair and makeup highlighted her lips
To escape the cold in December 2021, Karoline Leavitt went down to Florida. She posted an Instagram photo that showed her sitting at a table of a waterside restaurant. She wore a tight-fitting white bodysuit that was almost the same color as her frizzy hair, which looked bleached to oblivion. Keeping with the white motif, the highlighter around Leavitt's eyes was pale and shimmery. She also had on pink lipstick, but as she smiled for the camera, little did she know that she was only further highlighting how embellished her lips would later become.
Her upper lip blended with her bronzer in a close-up
Karoline Leavitt was dressed casually in a June 2020 Instagram photo with her nephew. Even though she was dressed down, she still sported makeup, including bronzer and heavy mascara on her spider lashes. But at least she appeared to go light on the lip gloss. What made this picture stand out from other throwbacks of her natural lips was that this was a close-up shot of Leavitt's smile. It was similar to others in one aspect, however, as her darkened complexion made her lips almost indiscernible from the rest of her face.
Her upper lip was nearly imperceptible at a soccer game
The oldest photo of the bunch is perhaps the most glaring example of how Karoline Leavitt's lips have changed over the years. After attending a soccer match in Rome in April 2018, Leavitt uploaded an Instagram photo of her and a friend inside the stadium. Her face shone under the light of the camera, and her lipstick became hardly perceptible on her thin lips when she smiled. After Leavitt took her position at the White House, Instagram users went back and noticed the obvious change in her pout. "Before the sh***y lip filler," one trolling user wrote.