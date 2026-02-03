The Absolute Worst-Dressed MAGA Stars At Dan Scavino's Mar-A-Lago Wedding
A number of MAGA celebrities flocked to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and his fiancée, Erin Elmore. Everyone from President Donald Trump to Elon Musk attended the flashy ceremony at Trump's lavish Palm Beach estate on the first day of February. Scavino has been one of Trump's closest aides since he joined his 2016 campaign and has held several key roles during his first term. He proposed to Elmore, an attorney and director of art in embassies at the U.S. Department of State, right outside of Trump's Oval Office at the White House in September 2025.
"On behalf of Erin and me, thank you to everyone for the love and support we've received," Scavino wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We both had an unforgettable wedding day, and we'll never forget it." Aside from the president, other members of the Trump family were also in attendance, including Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump. However, it's worth noting that First Lady Melania Trump chose to sit out the wedding for some reason. Other high-profile guests were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt, among many others. If you're curious to see who bombed with their outfits, here's a roundup of the absolute worst-dressed MAGA stars at Scavino and Elmore's Mar-A-Lago wedding.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dress was too tight
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, joined other MAGA guests in witnessing the union of Dan Scavino and his fiancée Erin Elmore. The governor of Arkansas, who has been making headlines for her weight loss, stepped out in an outfit that didn't do her figure any favors. In what was a clear attempt to showcase her slimmer bod, she went with a form-fitting blue number that was a little tight on her arms and chest. Meanwhile, her husband kept it classic in a navy coat over a white shirt, blue pants, and a red tie.
Pam Bondi's skirt was too high waisted
Pam Bondi was also in attendance at the MAGA wedding and was joined by her boyfriend of eight years, private equity partner and founder John Wakefield. The attorney general, who isn't immune to breaking a few fashion rules, sported a red blouse with a printed skirt that sat too high on her waist, throwing off her proportions. She added a beige jacket over her shoulders for warmth and kept the rest of her outfit simple. She flashed a wide smile as she strolled across the Mar-A-Lago grounds while walking hand-in-hand with Wakefield.
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis look like they're wearing costumes
Elon Musk and his longtime partner, Shivon Zilis, stood out for all the wrong reasons with their wedding looks that almost veered into costume territory. As seen above, the SpaceX founder sported a black tux with a red scarf tied around his neck, while his girlfriend looked oddly juvenile in her gold metallic dress styled with a cropped jacket. "$800b and can't afford a stylist," someone quipped on X. Another noted in agreement, "She looks ridiculous and that red mess around his neck."
Kristi Noem was inappropriately dressed
Kristi Noem, who has been rumored to have an affair with her top aide Corey Lewandowski despite being married, was also in attendance. Photos shared on X showed the Department of Homeland Security secretary dressed inappropriately for the occasion in a loud printed jumpsuit and an ugly faux fur jacket. She completed her outfit with large silver hoop earrings and her usual MAGA makeup, her brunette hair slightly curled and pulled back in a low bun. Seriously. Do better, Kristi.
Wide angle shot. Lewandowski was walking an appropriate number of steps behind Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/GF1tNVNA3Q
— Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) February 2, 2026
Pete Hegseth wore an American flag belt to the wedding (yikes)
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made a statement in his navy blue jacket over a light blue button-down shirt with black trousers. His outfit included an eye-catching accessory: a black leather belt with a tiny American flag buckle peeking through his jacket. (Really? At a wedding?) He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, who looked like she was having a lot of fun in her black floral dress with a cropped jacket. Doesn't she look fabulous?
Nicholas Riccio stole the show with his suit of choice
Karoline Leavitt was joined by her husband, Nicholas Riccio, at the star-studded wedding of Dan Scavino and his fiancée, Erin Elmore, at Mar-a-Lago. The White House press secretary, who is currently pregnant with their second child, opted for a black dress with matching heels and a light pink purse for a pop of color. She looked great, honestly. For his part, Riccio turned heads in a bright green suit that was, erm, an interesting choice, to say the least. The pair looked completely mismatched, with all eyes on the real estate developer instead of his wife. Someone tell this guy it's okay to stick to classics.