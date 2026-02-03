The Absolute Worst-Dressed MAGA Stars At Dan Scavino's Mar-A-Lago Wedding

A number of MAGA celebrities flocked to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and his fiancée, Erin Elmore. Everyone from President Donald Trump to Elon Musk attended the flashy ceremony at Trump's lavish Palm Beach estate on the first day of February. Scavino has been one of Trump's closest aides since he joined his 2016 campaign and has held several key roles during his first term. He proposed to Elmore, an attorney and director of art in embassies at the U.S. Department of State, right outside of Trump's Oval Office at the White House in September 2025.

"On behalf of Erin and me, thank you to everyone for the love and support we've received," Scavino wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We both had an unforgettable wedding day, and we'll never forget it." Aside from the president, other members of the Trump family were also in attendance, including Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump. However, it's worth noting that First Lady Melania Trump chose to sit out the wedding for some reason. Other high-profile guests were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt, among many others. If you're curious to see who bombed with their outfits, here's a roundup of the absolute worst-dressed MAGA stars at Scavino and Elmore's Mar-A-Lago wedding.