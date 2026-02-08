Joanna Gaines' Spicy 2023 State Dinner Look Was One Of Her Boldest Fashion Swings
"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines took a big fashion risk at the 2023 White House State Dinner — and it definitely paid off. Although Joanna is naturally beautiful, she's known more for her design and home décor expertise than her personal style. However, the HGTV alum rocked a rather spicy look during a jaunt to D.C., and it's definitely one of her best looks ever.
Joanna was the image of perfection in an off-the-shoulder black evening gown. The asymmetrical number featured a cinched waist and flowy skirt that floated around her as she walked. The dress also featured a deep split over Joanna's left leg, giving the look an extra saucy flair she doesn't usually embrace. Finally, Joanna styled her signature dark hair in a playful side pony that curled at the ends and featured loose tendrils framing her face.
After the dinner, Joanna, who is part Korean, took to Instagram to share her feelings about being included in the festivities for South Korea's then-president, Yoon Suk Yeol. "What an honor it was to be a part of tonight's State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea," she wrote alongside photos of her and her husband, Chip Gaines. "Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American."
Joanna Gaines' everyday style is more understated
Joanna Gaines' State Dinner dress is extra memorable because it was so different for her. Although Joanna has been known to rock some rather outdated fashion, she's mostly known for rotating chic wardrobe staples in similar colors, though we tend to like her look. Joanna herself has poked fun at her bare-bones style on Instagram. "I finally hung my clothes up from this week and noticed that gray-blue button downs and grayish v-necks are clearly my favorite bc I don't have to think much about them," she wrote in May 2017. "I'm sure that anyone who saw me this week would assume I was basically wearing the same outfit everyday."
Unfortunately, Joanna will probably save her daring fashion moments for special occasions, such as the White House State Dinner. House flipping is a pretty hands-on profession, so it wouldn't make sense for her to walk around in runway samples all day long. After all, getting paint or sawdust on a fragile, irreplaceable, and expensive garment sounds like an absolute nightmare. With that being said, Joanna and Chip Gaines' net worth could certainly support a fancier wardrobe if she ever decided to bring her glam side to work. Just saying!