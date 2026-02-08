Joanna Gaines' Spicy 2023 State Dinner Look Was One Of Her Boldest Fashion Swings

"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines took a big fashion risk at the 2023 White House State Dinner — and it definitely paid off. Although Joanna is naturally beautiful, she's known more for her design and home décor expertise than her personal style. However, the HGTV alum rocked a rather spicy look during a jaunt to D.C., and it's definitely one of her best looks ever.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Joanna was the image of perfection in an off-the-shoulder black evening gown. The asymmetrical number featured a cinched waist and flowy skirt that floated around her as she walked. The dress also featured a deep split over Joanna's left leg, giving the look an extra saucy flair she doesn't usually embrace. Finally, Joanna styled her signature dark hair in a playful side pony that curled at the ends and featured loose tendrils framing her face.

After the dinner, Joanna, who is part Korean, took to Instagram to share her feelings about being included in the festivities for South Korea's then-president, Yoon Suk Yeol. "What an honor it was to be a part of tonight's State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea," she wrote alongside photos of her and her husband, Chip Gaines. "Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American."