Tragic Details About Sarah Palin And Her Family

The oft-shady Palin family once again found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017 when Track Palin was charged with assault. But the aspect of the story that made this particularly tragic was that the victim was his own father.

Yes, the troubled Track, who'd been drinking while on pain medication on the night in question, broke into the family home in Alaska which forced his dad, Todd Palin, to pick up his gun in self-defense. The father was subsequently subdued in an attack which left him covered in blood.

Sarah Palin made a tearful call to emergency services, leading to a standoff between the cops and Track who at one point made his way onto the roof of the property, insisted that all weapons should be dropped, and allegedly called them 'peasants.' The assailant, who claimed he was at the residence to pick up a vehicle, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, and first-degree burglary. Thanks to a plea deal which saw him escape jail time and seek help at a therapeutic program, he was later convicted of criminal trespass only.