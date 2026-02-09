Justin & Hailey Bieber's Bizarre Behavior At Super Bowl 2026 Screams Awkward

Justin Bieber has hinted at being his wife, Hailey Bieber's, biggest hater plenty of times in the past, and the longtime couple's awkward interactions at Super Bowl LX certainly won't help matters. There seemed to be a ton of distance between them at the game, and unfortunately, eagle-eyed fans took notice. The first hint at tension came during the Biebers' arrival at the stadium. Hailey seemed to be pretty chatty and animated as they got into an elevator, while Justin was fairly stone-faced. As the elevator doors closed, the pop star turned on his heel to face them, still not looking particularly enthusiastic. Granted, Hailey still looked relatively happy, so maybe he was just messing around.

However, once they got to their box, the celebrity couple didn't exactly look loved up either. In fact, the Rhode Beauty founder was several steps ahead of her husband. Videos of the Biebers joining a bigger group seemed to display the same thing, with Hailey greeting people while Justin hung back and spoke to someone else. For those who think there may be trouble in paradise, the biggest smoking gun came while they were watching the game itself. Instead of sitting next to each other, producer Zane Lowe was wedged in between them, which fans thought was sketchy.

"The fact that Hailey and Justin got somebody sitting in between them," quipped one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside several cry-laughing emojis. Facebook commenters also found it slightly eyebrow-raising. "Hailey & Justin at the Super Bowl sitting with someone in between them [...] not helping those rumors," one such user noted. Granted, not everyone was convinced, with some people pointing out that Lowe might have chosen to sit between them, or it may simply have been easier for everyone to talk that way.