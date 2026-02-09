Justin & Hailey Bieber's Bizarre Behavior At Super Bowl 2026 Screams Awkward
Justin Bieber has hinted at being his wife, Hailey Bieber's, biggest hater plenty of times in the past, and the longtime couple's awkward interactions at Super Bowl LX certainly won't help matters. There seemed to be a ton of distance between them at the game, and unfortunately, eagle-eyed fans took notice. The first hint at tension came during the Biebers' arrival at the stadium. Hailey seemed to be pretty chatty and animated as they got into an elevator, while Justin was fairly stone-faced. As the elevator doors closed, the pop star turned on his heel to face them, still not looking particularly enthusiastic. Granted, Hailey still looked relatively happy, so maybe he was just messing around.
However, once they got to their box, the celebrity couple didn't exactly look loved up either. In fact, the Rhode Beauty founder was several steps ahead of her husband. Videos of the Biebers joining a bigger group seemed to display the same thing, with Hailey greeting people while Justin hung back and spoke to someone else. For those who think there may be trouble in paradise, the biggest smoking gun came while they were watching the game itself. Instead of sitting next to each other, producer Zane Lowe was wedged in between them, which fans thought was sketchy.
"The fact that Hailey and Justin got somebody sitting in between them," quipped one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside several cry-laughing emojis. Facebook commenters also found it slightly eyebrow-raising. "Hailey & Justin at the Super Bowl sitting with someone in between them [...] not helping those rumors," one such user noted. Granted, not everyone was convinced, with some people pointing out that Lowe might have chosen to sit between them, or it may simply have been easier for everyone to talk that way.
Some believe that the Biebers' weird energy is their way of trolling us
Some fans have also pointed out that Justin and Hailey Bieber could be putting on an awkward front for an interesting reason: marketing. "Imagine being such a hot topic that you could be like 'Hey, if your homie sits in between us, the publicity and dollar bills will keep growing,'" one such Facebook user mused — and it's not that far-fetched. After all, Justin Bieber's album "SWAG" clocked what was really going on in his marriage to Hailey (Spoiler alert: He was super committed both to her and the relationship), so people continuing to talk about it would be good for business. Plus, we refer once more to the model herself looking like she was having a great time, so who knows? Maybe they were even joking about all the coverage they'd get while in the elevator.
Of course, there is also something to be said for the fact that the "Sorry" hitmaker often isn't the most enthusiastic person at big events anyway. As one Instagram user wondered, "Why does Justin even turn up cause he hates these things." It wouldn't be the first time someone said something to that effect. Justin Bieber's insufferable behavior at the 2026 Grammys similarly prompted tons of online chatter, with one X user surmising, "Bro looks so fed up with these, she's definitely making em go." Either way, there's no question that the celebrity couple's consistently uncomfortable body language is a major talking point.