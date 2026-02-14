Stephen Miller Seemingly Despises Kaitlan Collins & It's So Obvious
Looks like Karoline Leavitt isn't the only White House personality feuding with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Stephen Miller has made it clear that he isn't a fan of her either. However, where Leavitt often uses mean girl tactics in her retorts, her colleague isn't nearly as slick. In January 2026, Collins was asking Miller questions about who had been put in charge of Venezuela in the wake of Nicolás Maduro's arrest. In response to the journalist's queries about his own day-to-day tasks as one of the people in that group, following an exaggeratedly exasperated laugh, Miller offered a wishy-washy reply.
"The, uh, the President of the United States has asked Secretary Rubio, who also happens to be his national security advisor, um, to, um, draft, the — of course, under the president's guidance, close guidance and direction, uh, to be, um, the lead, on this process, but obviously there's many other elements involved," he staggered. The government employee continued by stammering, "It's a big team and group of people, everybody's working great and closely together, again under President Trump's leadership," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Unsurprisingly, the answer (we use that term loosely, since he didn't really answer anything) didn't cut it for Collins.
She followed up quickly with, "But what are you specifically doing?" After a sigh of irritation at her continued questions, Miller responded, "I make a habit of trying not to talk too much about myself. I'm just happy to serve on this incredible team on behalf of President Trump." Safe to say, social media had a field day with his floundering, with one X user even quipping, "A simple question about who's actually 'running Venezuela' — and he dodges, rambles, melts down."
Stephen Miller has had run-ins with Kaitlan Collins before
Of course, Kaitlan Collins and Stephen Miller have had more than one terse exchange, and there was another time when he wasn't as flustered by the CNN anchor. In fact, during Nayib Bukele's meeting with President Donald Trump, he seemed to use Karoline Leavitt's Regina George-esque playbook. No doubt bolstered by his boss calling her a "very low-rated anchor," and personally asking the White House chief of staff for policy to answer Collins' question about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation because he said CNN was biased and had no viewers, Miller went into full snark mode. The Trump staffer proudly smirked, "So, as Pam [Bondi] mentioned, there's an illegal alien from El Salvador. So, with respect to you, he is a citizen of El Salvador, so, it's very arrogant, even, for American media to suggest that we would even tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens as a starting point," (via YouTube).
Miller went on to lecture Collins on the legality of Garcia's deportation as Trump, JD Vance, Bukele, and Kristi Noem snickered — though we're not sure she was phased by the class bully tactics. After all, after what Miller likely thought was his mic drop moment, she pressed the president with, "So you don't plan to ask [...] to get him back?" Collins also ignored the White House staffer a few moments later, asking if she could address Bukele specifically. Collins ultimately stopped pressing after Trump once again claimed that CNN's ratings were terrible, which was probably ideal for Miller's ego, because odds are she would have ignored him a third time. While it's clear he can't stand her, we're not sure she's bothered — after all, the CNN anchor's growing list of enemies hasn't stopped her yet.