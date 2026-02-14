Stephen Miller Seemingly Despises Kaitlan Collins & It's So Obvious

Looks like Karoline Leavitt isn't the only White House personality feuding with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Stephen Miller has made it clear that he isn't a fan of her either. However, where Leavitt often uses mean girl tactics in her retorts, her colleague isn't nearly as slick. In January 2026, Collins was asking Miller questions about who had been put in charge of Venezuela in the wake of Nicolás Maduro's arrest. In response to the journalist's queries about his own day-to-day tasks as one of the people in that group, following an exaggeratedly exasperated laugh, Miller offered a wishy-washy reply.

"The, uh, the President of the United States has asked Secretary Rubio, who also happens to be his national security advisor, um, to, um, draft, the — of course, under the president's guidance, close guidance and direction, uh, to be, um, the lead, on this process, but obviously there's many other elements involved," he staggered. The government employee continued by stammering, "It's a big team and group of people, everybody's working great and closely together, again under President Trump's leadership," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Unsurprisingly, the answer (we use that term loosely, since he didn't really answer anything) didn't cut it for Collins.

LMAO — watch Stephen Miller get cornered by a reporter and completely unravel. A simple question about who's actually "running Venezuela" — and he dodges, rambles, melts down. pic.twitter.com/PEh2eTDXO0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 6, 2026

She followed up quickly with, "But what are you specifically doing?" After a sigh of irritation at her continued questions, Miller responded, "I make a habit of trying not to talk too much about myself. I'm just happy to serve on this incredible team on behalf of President Trump." Safe to say, social media had a field day with his floundering, with one X user even quipping, "A simple question about who's actually 'running Venezuela' — and he dodges, rambles, melts down."