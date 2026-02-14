Ellen DeGeneres' Age Gap With Portia De Rossi Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos
It's no secret that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have a scandalous age gap, with DeGeneres being a whopping 15 years de Rossi's senior. Still, the celebs have always managed to make their relationship work. "There's no best part. It's everything," DeGeneres once told People in 2016 when asked about the best part of being married to de Rossi. "I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world," she gushed.
Unfortunately, however, a picture is worth a thousand words, and while DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage may be rock solid, the age gap between the spouses is painfully obvious in many photos of the loved-up couple. "Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life," DeGeneres declared in a statement for her Netflix comedy special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," seemingly alluding to her partner's younger, more youthful appearance.
Ellen DeGeneres is giving 'Father Figure' to Portia de Rossi's femme fatale
In September 2024, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi stepped out for an event at RH Paris, sporting coordinating black looks. Unfortunately, while de Rossi looked like the epitome of chic in a sheer black dress with a delicate turtleneck, DeGeneres was giving "Father Figure" à la Taylor Swift, in her slouchy khaki pants and white tennis shoes.
DeGeneres later took to her own Instagram to document the evening. "Had fun in Paris with my wife at the RH event supporting her art publishing company," she penned in the caption. Sadly, many in the comments section couldn't get past the couple's polar-opposite fashion styles. "Ellen looks like she's gotten lost on the way to the laundromat," one Instagram user quipped. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Ellen should've dressed up a little. Porsha looks lovely." Perhaps we should file this one under red flags in DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage we just can't ignore.
Critics called Portia de Rossi Ellen DeGeneres' 'carer'
On December 1, 2024, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated 20 years together, fresh off the heels of their big move to the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom. "20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be," DeGeneres began in a long, sentimental post before eventually wrapping it by letting everyone know that the couple's U.K. house did not, in fact, flood as many had speculated. Romantic, huh?
Many in the comments section, however, were up in arms about DeGeneres' jarring transformation since moving. "What is Woody Allen Doing with Portia?" one Instagram user quipped. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Carer more like."
Ellen DeGeneres' Valentine's Day post didn't look very romantic
Happy Valentine's Day? On February 14, 2025, Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to document her date night with Portia de Rossi on the romantic holiday. "Deep in thought about our love for one another and it will be forever my love," DeGeneres waxed poetic in the caption.
Unfortunately, however, de Rossi just looked plain bored, gazing into the camera with a vacant look, propping her head up with her fist, and lazily leaning on her elbow. "She looks miserable just like your cast, and crew," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Portia looks so unhappy. Not her normal." Sadly, this proved to be another time DeGeneres couldn't stop adding fuel to the phony Portia marriage chatter.
Ellen DeGeneres' birthday posts aren't doing her any favors
On January 26, Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to celebrate her 68th birthday ... sort of. "It's a tough day to feel like celebrating a birthday. I'm holding space for what's happening in our world and holding close what I'm grateful for. Like my wife. And cookies," she penned along with a photo of herself posing with her wife, Portia de Rossi, chewing on a mouthful of what appears to be a chocolate chip cookie.
Alas, it wasn't DeGeneres' milestone or de Rossi's baked good that got everyone talking in the comments section. Between DeGeneres' tired expression and her noticeably gray hair, haphazardly dyed her signature shade of blond, she appeared every bit of 68 years old — especially when cuddled up to her much younger bride. "How much allowance does Ellen give here to stay??" one Instagram user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Siblings or dating?"
Even back in 2016, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's age gap was on full display
On January 15, Ellen DeGeneres hopped on the popular internet trend and took a trip down memory lane — all the way back to 2016. "2016, you had to be there," she posted on Instagram along with a carousel of photographs and videos from a decade before, including a photo of herself and a fresh-faced Portia de Rossi right after receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
Unfortunately, even more than a decade ago, the large and in charge age gap between DeGeneres and de Rossi was on full display. "We know it's a toupee ellen," one Instagram user quipped in the comments section. Yikes.
Ellen DeGeneres forgot her passport when she was being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Speaking of Ellen DeGeneres' Presidential Medal of Freedom award in 2016, the backstory behind the momentous occasion is that DeGeneres actually failed to bring her photo ID with her to the White House on the big day. "They haven't let me in to the White House yet because I forgot my ID," the comedian wrote on X along with a photo taken by — you guessed it — de Rossi. Something tells us DeGeneres' much younger wife would never forget her ID if she were going to the White House for such an honor.
They haven't let me in to the White House yet because I forgot my ID. #NotJoking#PresidentialMedalOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/sHocwqChKV
— The Ellen Show (@TheEllenShow) November 22, 2016