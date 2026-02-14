Ellen DeGeneres' Age Gap With Portia De Rossi Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos

It's no secret that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have a scandalous age gap, with DeGeneres being a whopping 15 years de Rossi's senior. Still, the celebs have always managed to make their relationship work. "There's no best part. It's everything," DeGeneres once told People in 2016 when asked about the best part of being married to de Rossi. "I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world," she gushed.

Unfortunately, however, a picture is worth a thousand words, and while DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage may be rock solid, the age gap between the spouses is painfully obvious in many photos of the loved-up couple. "Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life," DeGeneres declared in a statement for her Netflix comedy special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," seemingly alluding to her partner's younger, more youthful appearance.