Fox News Host Bret Baier's Wife Amy's Face Transformation Is Wild To See

Amy Baier, a tennis player and philanthropist who is married to Bret Baier, has seemingly embraced the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend that's taken over Republican circles since President Donald Trump began his second term. Married to the Fox News stalwart since 2004, Amy has undergone a full MAGA makeover that has rendered her virtually unrecognizable in recent years.

In 2019, when Bret posted about Amy co-chairing the Washington Ballet Ball Gala on Facebook, many accused her of going overboard with plastic surgery. "I'm sure he's very proud of her, as he should be. However, is everyone afraid to state the obvious? She's ruining her beautiful face with all the cosmetic changes," one person noted on Facebook.

Indeed, side-by-side photos of Amy from August 2006 and December 2024 show just how drastically her face has changed over the years, almost certainly with the help of cosmetic procedures. In addition to dyeing her hair blonde, Bret's wife also appears to have undergone a series of invasive and non-invasive tweaks alike, including, but not limited to, Botox, fillers, and possibly even a brow lift and eyelid surgery. She hasn't confirmed any of it, of course, and it seems unlikely that she ever will. However, that hasn't stopped viewers from commenting on her jaw-dropping transformation.

Paul Morigi & Paul Morigi/Getty

In 2024, a post on the Facebook page Occupy Democrats said that Amy must have the same plastic surgeon as MAGA celebrities Laura Loomer and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Given that the mom-of-two checks all the signs of the Mar-A-Lago aesthetic — characterized by unnaturally full lips, "Saw"-inspired cheeks, and a taut skin finish — the comparisons were inevitable. "They all HAVE to be using the same plastic surgeon!" one person commented in agreement. Meanwhile, another suggested, "All that botox and lip filler has gone to their brains. Pretty sure [Bret has] indulged in some of that too." Has he?