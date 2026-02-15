Fox News Host Bret Baier's Wife Amy's Face Transformation Is Wild To See
Amy Baier, a tennis player and philanthropist who is married to Bret Baier, has seemingly embraced the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend that's taken over Republican circles since President Donald Trump began his second term. Married to the Fox News stalwart since 2004, Amy has undergone a full MAGA makeover that has rendered her virtually unrecognizable in recent years.
In 2019, when Bret posted about Amy co-chairing the Washington Ballet Ball Gala on Facebook, many accused her of going overboard with plastic surgery. "I'm sure he's very proud of her, as he should be. However, is everyone afraid to state the obvious? She's ruining her beautiful face with all the cosmetic changes," one person noted on Facebook.
Indeed, side-by-side photos of Amy from August 2006 and December 2024 show just how drastically her face has changed over the years, almost certainly with the help of cosmetic procedures. In addition to dyeing her hair blonde, Bret's wife also appears to have undergone a series of invasive and non-invasive tweaks alike, including, but not limited to, Botox, fillers, and possibly even a brow lift and eyelid surgery. She hasn't confirmed any of it, of course, and it seems unlikely that she ever will. However, that hasn't stopped viewers from commenting on her jaw-dropping transformation.
In 2024, a post on the Facebook page Occupy Democrats said that Amy must have the same plastic surgeon as MAGA celebrities Laura Loomer and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Given that the mom-of-two checks all the signs of the Mar-A-Lago aesthetic — characterized by unnaturally full lips, "Saw"-inspired cheeks, and a taut skin finish — the comparisons were inevitable. "They all HAVE to be using the same plastic surgeon!" one person commented in agreement. Meanwhile, another suggested, "All that botox and lip filler has gone to their brains. Pretty sure [Bret has] indulged in some of that too." Has he?
Bret Baier is no stranger to plastic surgery rumors
Indeed, Bret Baier himself has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. It's something the Fox News anchor has actually addressed before, replying to a comment someone made about his looks on X (previously Twitter) in 2018. Baier wrote, "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching." However, plenty of viewers found it hard to believe he was being completely truthful about what seems like his obvious cosmetic work, including experts. Speaking to Nicki Swift about Baier's suspected makeup fib, Jade Griffin, a licensed aesthetician, offered her professional opinion. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup, but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," Griffin told us.
Unfortunately for Baier, the 50-something host has been roasted for having one of the worst cases of "Mar-a-Lago face" in Trumpland alongside the likes of other male Republican figures like Matt Gaetz. In 2024, an X user uploaded a side-by-side pic of Baier and Gaetz to highlight their similarities, with one person dubbing the pair "the Botox Boyz." Many others agreed, with one person writing, "Seriously, those boys need to back off the Botox." Another replied with a meme of Baier that was captioned: "Fox News host Bret Baier claims to have never had plastic surgery. In other news, Santa Claus is real, and water is dry."
Whether it's Baier who influenced his wife to dabble in cosmetic procedures or vice versa, both have been under scrutiny for their jarring Mar-a-Lago transformations. Under a tribute Baier posted on Threads in honor of their 20th wedding anniversary in 2024, one person couldn't help but wonder how much cosmetic work went into their looks: "Half a million $ in plastic surgery in this pic. And that's just Brett."