Political Figures Who Were Unrecognizable Before Their Mar-A-Lago Face Makeovers

'Mar-a-Lago' face was everywhere in 2025, as a growing number of political figures, ranging from Kristi Noem to Matt Gaetz, appeared to embrace the trend. The aesthetic, characterized by overly smooth skin and exaggerated features (think big lips and puffy cheeks), first started taking off in January 2025 after Donald Trump won his second term in office. As plastic surgeon Dr. Kelly Bolden told The Guardian, the look doesn't require going under the knife: "It's overdone filler and Botox that gives them that mask-face type of appearance."

Perhaps it's this ease that also helped the trend take off among everyday people from Florida to Washington, D.C. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Anita Kulkarni, she'd never before had so many clients ask for too much filler in their lips, cheeks, and jawlines. Indeed, she actually had to start turning folks away, telling them, "If I put any more in there, you're going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent." And while some beauty experts believe we'll move from Mar-a-Lago face to more natural appearances in 2026, the stronghold Mar-a-Lago face has on these top Republican figures says otherwise.