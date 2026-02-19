The following article includes a mention of suicide.

The 1990s were a banner decade for television in the United States — and around the world — as some of the greatest series in the history of the medium were created and/or found their audiences for the first time. Shows such as "ER," "The X-Files," and "Beverly Hills 90210" pushed the boundaries for one-hour dramas, while sitcoms including "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "The Simpsons" permeated the pop culture zeitgeist like few series before or since. As big as those shows were, though, they failed to match the impact on a global scale that was made by "Baywatch," which premiered in 1989 and aired for 11 seasons through 2001.

After an ill-fated run on NBC, the iconic drama — which starred David Hasselhoff (who experienced tragedy in his life) and chronicled the exploits of a team of lifeguards on the beaches of California and, later, Hawaii — soared for a decade in syndication. It was there that it became the most-watched TV show in the world, building an estimated weekly viewership of over 1.1 billion across 142 countries in 1996, per Guinness World Records. "Baywatch" also introduced the world to Pamela Anderson, who became a cultural phenomenon in her own right.

And while the show's legacy lives on via its 2017 cinematic adaptation and a planned TV reboot, some members of the "Baywatch" cast, including series regulars and popular guest stars, are no longer with us. With that in mind, here's our list of "Baywatch" actors who have sadly passed away over the decades since the show's explosion on an international stage.